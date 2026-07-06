KAYALI Launches Boujee Kitty Caramel Milk | 22 Eau de Parfum, a New Gourmand Fragrance Created by Mona Kattan

Product: Boujee Kitty Caramel Milk | 22 Eau de Parfum

Fragrance family: Warm & Spicy

Scent type: Warm Gourmand

Key notes: Caramel Milk, Salted Caramel, Caramel Santal

Available sizes: 50ml ($105), 10ml Deluxe Miniature ($32)

What happens when a fragrance obsession, a community love affair, and an unapologetic craving for caramel collide? KAYALI's sweetest dream yet. Introducing Boujee Kitty Caramel Milk | 22 Eau de Parfum, a creamy, decadent and irresistibly indulgent gourmand fragrance inspired by her love for caramel and the overwhelming demand from KAYALI's global community. Launching globally on Saturday, July 25, 2026, the new fragrance wraps notes of caramel milk, salted caramel, white chocolate, vanilla caviar, soft musk and caramel santal into a luxurious scent experience that feels playful, comforting and completely addictive.

What began as an April Fool's joke in 2025 quickly became one of KAYALI's most requested fragrance concepts ever. After teasing a fictional fragrance named 'Kitten Musk | 41', the brand was flooded with messages, comments and requests from fragrance lovers eager to make the scent a reality. Inspired by the overwhelming response, Mona Kattan and the KAYALI team set out to create a super gourmand fragrance.

"This perfume started as an April Fool's joke, but the love we got from the community was so real, we knew we had to bring it to life! Our community has always been at the heart of everything we do, and Boujee Kitty Caramel Milk | 22 is the perfect example of that. Inspired by my love for caramel, I wanted to create the ultimate gourmand fragrance with salted caramel, caramel milk and caramel santal that felt rich, creamy, comforting and completely addictive," says Mona Kattan, Founder & CEO, KAYALI.

"When Mona first came to us with the vision for Boujee Kitty Caramel Milk, the concept was already vivid and full of character. Her vision was clear: a caramel scent that felt rich, creamy, and truly addictive, yet wearable and effortlessly layerable every day," says Clement Gavarry, principal perfumer at dsm-firmenich.

"The fragrance opens with mouthwatering salted caramel, caramel milk, and coconut for a sweet, indulgent first impression that's almost edible. At its heart, rich white chocolate, vanilla caviar, and marshmallow fluff create a warm, dessert-like softness that wraps around the skin. It then settles into a dreamy, skin-close base of soft musk and caramel santal with the KAYALI signature accord leaving behind a decadent scent cloud that lingers beautifully and keeps you coming back for more," adds Gabriela Chelariu, principal perfumer at dsm-firmenich. No stranger to the KAYALI portfolio, Chelariu is the nose behind almost half of the brand's collection – having a clear understanding of the brand's signature gourmand DNA.

Fragrance Family: Warm & Spicy

Scent Type: Warm Gourmand

Key Notes: Caramel Milk, Salted Caramel, Caramel Santal

The Notes:

Top Notes: Salted Caramel, Caramel Milk, Coconut

Middle Notes: White Chocolate, Vanilla Caviar, Marshmallow Fluff

Dry Notes: Soft Musk, Caramel Santal, KAYALI Signature Accord

Mona's Favorite Layering Combinations:

Boujee Kitty Caramel Milk | 22 & Yum Boujee Marshmallow | 81

Fluffy marshmallow, ripe strawberry, and whipped vanilla melt into creamy caramel for a dreamy, pillowy-soft gourmand that feels like a warm hug you never want to leave.

Boujee Kitty Caramel Milk | 22 & Vanilla Candy Rock Sugar | 42

Prepare for a sugar rush! Creamy caramel milk blends with candied pear, vanilla cream, and rock sugar for a playful overdose of sweetness that's completely addictive.

Boujee Kitty Caramel Milk | 22 & Freedom Musk Santal | 34

Gourmand notes of rich caramel and white chocolate layer effortlessly with creamy sandalwood and soft florals creating an irresistible combination for any occasion.

About The Bottle:

Boujee Kitty Caramel Milk | 22 comes in KAYALI's signature diamond-shaped bottle that features a pearlescent lacquered finish. The iconic glass shape and opulent jeweled caps are inspired by traditional crystal Middle Eastern oud bottles. The number 22 signifies the rounds of formulation it took to achieve the perfect juice.

Boujee Kitty Caramel Milk | 22: The Campaign

At KAYALI, fragrance has always been a conversation. Boujee Kitty Caramel Milk | 22 represents one of the brand's most community-driven launches to date, proving that sometimes the best ideas come directly from fragrance lovers. In addition to Mona Kattan, Founder & CEO of KAYALI, the Boujee Kitty campaign also stars the brand's BFFs (Best Fragrance Friends): Ginevra Giaccherini (@ginevragiaccherini), Noemie Carlin (@noemiecarlin), Broderick Hunter (@broderickhunter), Amy K (@itisamyk), Ketra Beason (@fabfindsbyketra), Jahanara Rahman (@jahanararahman_) and Samer Fahs (@sam.fahs) – each chosen for their authentic love of fragrance and ability to embody the playful, indulgent spirit of Boujee Kitty. Inspired by glamorous Old Hollywood and set in a plush pink cinema, each campaign star delivered stand out performances.

Availability and Formats:

Boujee Kitty Caramel Milk | 22 Eau de Parfum will be available globally across retailers and KAYALI.com from Saturday, July 25, 2026, following an exclusive Sephora App Preview in US, Canada and Europe on Friday, July 24, 2026. The fragrance will have an exclusive in-store preview on Tuesday, July 7 for the launch of KAYALI Café at Sephora Champs Elysee (Paris, France) before launching in-store and online at Selfridges (United Kingdom) on Thursday, July 9.

Available Sizes:

100ml (launching December 2026)*

50ml

10ml Deluxe Miniature

10ml Travel Spray (launching December 2026)*

1.5ml Sample

Pricing:

PRICING USD 100ml* $150 50ml $105 10ml DM $32 10ml TS* $29 1.5ml VOC $4 *Launching December 2026

Retailers:

Sephora USA

Select Sephora at Kohl's locations

ABOUT KAYALI

Fueled by passion, KAYALI was founded in 2018 by beauty mogul and fragrance fanatic Mona Kattan. Translating to 'my imagination' in Arabic, KAYALI provides a modern fragrance experience inspired by Mona's rich Middle Eastern heritage and the art of layering scents to help you create your mood, where sharing scents is a ritual and smelling good is both an act of goodwill and self-love. Mona collaborates with some of the world's most renowned perfumers and sources the finest ingredients to create unique juices that are infinitely memorable, long-lasting, and cruelty-free. Each luxurious fragrance is an ode to true craftsmanship and tells a special story, from the addictive notes to the multi-faceted jeweled bottles. A global social media powerhouse, Mona's obsession with fragrance has built an engaged community with more than 7 million combined followers. She has appeared in the world's leading publication in the likes of WWD, Cosmopolitan, Vogue, POPSUGAR, Allure, Marie Claire, Harper's Bazaar, Elle and was named one of the most powerful women in the Middle East by Forbes! For more KAYALI news, follow the brand on Instagram or TikTok.

ABOUT dsm-firmenich

A leader in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich pioneers the reinvention of fragrance, flavors, and vital nutrients for a global audience. With a presence in nearly 60 countries and a team of 30,000 employees, dsm-firmenich is committed to sustainability, innovation, and creativity, bringing progress to life™ every day.

SOURCE KAYALI