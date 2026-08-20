KAYALI TAKES LAYERING BEYOND THE BOTTLE WITH THE NEW YUM LIP & BODY COLLECTION

Launching globally on Friday, August 28, 2026, the four-piece collection allows the fragrance experience to begin before the final spritz, inviting the community to Layer With Love from head to toe.

The Lip & Body collection will introduce four new products:

Yum Boujee Marshmallow | 81 Silk Soufflé Body Cream

Yum Boujee Marshmallow | 81 Cashmere Kiss Lip Balm

Yum Pistachio Gelato | 33 Silk Soufflé Body Cream

Yum Pistachio Gelato | 33 Cashmere Kiss Lip Balm

"As someone who has always been obsessed with fragrance rituals, I wanted to create products that allow our community to experience scent in an entirely new way. This collection isn't just about adding body cream and lip balm to our portfolio - it's about expanding the art of layering beyond the bottle and making every step of the ritual more intentional, sensorial, and delicious." says Mona Kattan, Founder & CEO, KAYALI.

By translating two of its most iconic gourmand scents into sensorial, care-led products, KAYALI is giving its community a new starting point for its fragrance ritual - one that begins on the skin. Dubbed the "House of Yum" KAYALI is celebrating the launch through a series of immersive events around the world, inviting its community to experience the collection, discover and create their unique lip and body ritual, and indulge in the playful, sensorial worlds of Yum Boujee Marshmallow | 81 and Yum Pistachio Gelato | 33.

To spotlight the launch, KAYALI is partnering with Sephora and hitting the road for a 5-stop college tour to bring the KAYALI Café and the Yum Lip & Body Collection to campuses and college towns nationwide. The tour will offer attendees fragrance-inspired beverages, chances to win prizes, and the opportunity to test the new collection and experience the art of layering firsthand. Campus Tour stops include:

University of Mississippi : Wednesday, 9/9 from 10:00am—2:00pm , 218 Student Union Drive, University, MS 38677

: , 218 Student Union Drive, University, MS 38677 Nashville (Fifth & Broadway) : Saturday, 9/12 from 10:00am—4:00pm, 5036 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203

: 5036 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203 Austin (Domain Northside) : Saturday, 9/19 from 10:00am—5:00pm , 11821 Rock Rose Ave, Austin, TX 78758

: , 11821 Rock Rose Ave, Austin, TX 78758 Spelman College : Tuesday, 9/22 from 10:00am—2:00pm , 350 Spelman Lane SW, Atlanta, GA 30314

: , 350 Spelman Lane SW, Atlanta, GA 30314 Alabama A&M University, Friday, 9/25 from 11:00am – 3:00pm, 4900 Meridian Street N, Huntsville, AL 35811

Additional product details can be found below:

SILK SOUFFLÉ BODY CREAM

Soft, delicious and deeply moisturizing, the new Silk Soufflé Body Creams melt effortlessly into the skin with a luxuriously whipped yet weightless texture. The body creams are formulated with hyaluronic acid and KAYALI Dream Elixir and deliver up to 24 hours of hydration, leaving skin velvety-soft with zero greasiness. They also create the perfect moisturized base for layering with your favorite fragrances!

KAYALI DREAM ELIXIR

Silk Soufflé Body Cream also introduces KAYALI Dream Elixir - a unique blend of six skin-loving ingredients: date seed oil, pomegranate fruit extract, sesame oil, moringa oil, almond oil and olive oil. The collection's defining body-care innovation; the blend absorbs effortlessly into the skin while supporting hydration.

YUM BOUJEE MARSHMALLOW | 81 SILK SOUFFLÉ BODY CREAM

In the spirit of the Yum Collection, Yum Boujee Marshmallow | 81 is an invitation to indulge in life's most delicious pleasures! This fragrance features a delightful menu of mouthwatering notes including fluffy pink marshmallow, succulent strawberry, flaky coconut, delicate freesia, whipped vanilla, and pink musk.

FRAGRANCE FAMILY: Warm & Spicy

SCENT TYPE: Warm & Gourmand

KEYNOTES: Strawberry, Pink Marshmallow, Whipped Vanilla HIGHLIGHTS:

Dermatologically tested

Suitable for all skin types

Suitable for sensitive skin

Non-comedogenic

Vegan

YUM PISTACHIO GELATO | 33 SILK SOUFFLÉ BODY CREAM

Yum Pistachio Gelato | 33 is a delicious explosion of irresistible and edible notes including pistachio, voluptuous whipped cream, roasted hazelnut, sweet rum, fluffy marshmallow, and fizzy cotton candy. A truly yummy fragrance that charms with an unforgettably gourmand scent trail that will have you smelling good enough to eat.

FRAGRANCE FAMILY: Warm & Spicy

SCENT TYPE: Warm & Gourmand

KEYNOTES: Bergamot, Pistachio Gelato, Whipped Cream

HIGHLIGHTS:

Dermatologically tested

Suitable for all skin types

Suitable for sensitive skin

Non-comedogenic

Vegan

CASHMERE KISS LIP BALM

Smooth, delicious and hydrating, the new Cashmere Kiss Lip Balms wrap the lips in a cushiony, plush texture for up to eight hours of hydration. Each balm glides on effortlessly using a pillowy-soft silicone applicator, enhancing the lips' natural tone with a soft, healthy glow. Wear alone for a lasting hydration boost or layer over lip color for a glossy shine. Both formulas are dermatologically tested, vegan and suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

YUM BOUJEE MARSHMALLOW | 81 CASHMERE KISS LIP BALM

The House of Yum serves dessert for the lips with Yum Boujee Marshmallow | 81 Cashmere Kiss Lip Balm, wrapping them in notes of pink marshmallow, juicy strawberry, and whipped cream. Melting seamlessly into your lips, this tinted lip balm leaves behind a soft, healthy glow while delivering up to 8 hours of hydration. Layer with the matching Yum Boujee Marshmallow | 81 Silk Soufflé Body Cream and Yum Boujee Marshmallow | 81 Eau de Parfum for the sweetest, most irresistible gourmand experience yet.

FINISH: Soft shine

FORMULATION: Tinted balm

HIGHLIGHTS:

Dermatologically tested

Suitable for all skin types

Hydrating

Vegan

YUM PISTACHIO GELATO | 33 CASHMERE KISS LIP BALM

Smooth, delicious, and hydrating, Yum Pistachio Gelato | 33 Cashmere Kiss Lip Balm glides on effortlessly with its pillowysoft silicone applicator, wrapping your lips in a non-sticky, lightly scented formula with notes of pistachio gelato, hazelnut, whipped cream, and cotton candy. Melting seamlessly into your lips, this lip balm leaves behind a soft, healthy glow while delivering up to 8 hours of hydration.

FINISH: Soft shine

FORMULATION: Non-tinted balm

HIGHLIGHTS:

Dermatologically tested

Suitable for all skin types

Hydrating

Vegan

LAYER WITH LOVE: THE ULTIMATE LAYERING RITUAL

At KAYALI, there are no rules to layering - only intention. Layer with Love transforms everyday self-care into a personal ritual, where every product becomes a moment of indulgence, self-expression and care.

Work the new Yum Lip & Body Collection into your ritual however it feels right for you. Begin with applying Silk Soufflé Body Cream on clean skin to create a soft, moisturized base that helps enhance your fragrance experience. Layer with the matching Eau de Parfum for a richer expression of the scent, or mix it with any fragrance in your wardrobe to create a mood that feels uniquely your own. Add the Cashmere Kiss Lip Balm whenever your lips need a sweetly scented, pillowy boost of hydration.

LAYER WITH LOVE: THE CAMPAIGN

The Layer with Love campaign brings KAYALI's first lip and body collection to life through a playful, get-ready-with-me journey inside the House of Yum. Mona Kattan, brand CEO and Founder stars alongside KAYALI BFFs Mai Maxwell, Logina Salah, Ameni Esseibi, Cathy Nguyen, Shakeel Murtaza, Sandy, Freya Loren and Jenny Marie Karaoglan. transporting the audience into two deliciously immersive universes: a fluffy pink world inspired by Yum Boujee Marshmallow | 81 and a dreamy pistachio-green world inspired by Yum Pistachio Gelato | 33.

AVAILABILITY AND FORMATS

The Yum Lip & Body Collection will be available to pre-order exclusively on KAYALI.com from August 20, 2026, followed by an exclusive Sephora App Preview on Thursday, August 27, 2026. The collection will be launching KAYALI.com and Sephora.com on Friday, August 28, 2026.

The collection features:

Yum Boujee Marshmallow | 81 Silk Soufflé Body Cream, 240G/8.4OZ, $48 USD

Yum Boujee Marshmallow | 81 Cashmere Kiss Lip Balm, 15G/ 0.52 OZ, $24 USD

Yum Pistachio Gelato | 33 Silk Soufflé Body Cream, 240G/8.4OZ, $48 USD

Yum Pistachio Gelato | 33 Cashmere Kiss Lip Balm, 15G/ 0.52 OZ, $24 USD

Product Name Size Price in USD Yum Boujee Marshmallow | 81 Silk Soufflé Body Cream 240G/8.4OZ $48 Yum Pistachio Gelato | 33 Silk Soufflé Body Cream 240G/8.4OZ $48 Yum Boujee Marshmallow | 81 Cashmere Kiss Lip Balm 15G/ 0.52 OZ $24 Yum Pistachio Gelato | 33 Cashmere Kiss Lip Balm 15G/ 0.52 OZ $24

Retailers:

Sephora USA

ABOUT KAYALI

Fueled by passion, KAYALI was founded in 2018 by beauty mogul and fragrance fanatic Mona Kattan. Translating to 'my imagination' in Arabic, KAYALI provides a modern fragrance experience inspired by Mona's rich Middle Eastern heritage and the art of layering scents to help you create your mood, where sharing scents is a ritual and smelling good is both an act of goodwill and self-love. Mona collaborates with some of the world's most renowned perfumers and sources the finest ingredients to create unique juices that are infinitely memorable, long-lasting, and cruelty-free. Each luxurious fragrance is an ode to true craftsmanship and tells a special story, from the addictive notes to the multi-faceted jeweled bottles. A global social media powerhouse, Mona's obsession with fragrance has built an engaged community with more than 7 million combined followers. She has appeared in the world's leading publication in the likes of WWD, Cosmopolitan, Vogue, POPSUGAR, Allure, Marie Claire, Harper's Bazaar, Elle and was named one of the most powerful women in the Middle East by Forbes! For more KAYALI news, follow the brand on Instagram or TikTok.

SOURCE KAYALI