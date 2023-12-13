KayaPush announces integration partnership with Treez

KayaPush partners with Treez, leading cannabis retail commerce company that brings the latest technology, insights and support to streamline operations, increase revenue, and drive profitability.

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - In a significant move for the cannabis retail industry, KayaPush and Treez have announced an exciting integration partnership. This integration is designed to fuel the cannabis industry's global growth and will streamline cannabis retailers with KayaPush's workforce management platform and Treez's cutting-edge POS technology.

The strategic alliance between KayaPush, specializing in scheduling, time tracking, and payroll management, and Treez, a leader in point-of-sale software and retail analytics, equips cannabis enterprises with a comprehensive solution. The integration between the companies not only streamlines operations but also provides actionable insights to drive revenue and profitability in the dynamic cannabis industry. With real time sales reports, heatmaps and more, customers will be able to make real time decisions on how to be highly efficient with their most expensive operational cost, labor.

Tommy Truong, CEO of KayaPush, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, "At KayaPush, we have always been dedicated to simplifying the complexities of people management for cannabis businesses. Partnering with Treez amplifies our mission by integrating with a top-tier POS system, creating a holistic solution for our clients to drive growth and efficiency."

John Yang, CEO of Treez, echoed the sentiment. "This collaboration with KayaPush aligns with our goal of helping retailers become profitable. By leveraging our best-in-class data platform, Retail Analytics, along with KayaPush's workforce data, retailers can optimize business driving metrics like their labor to sales ratio, allowing them to drive more sales and be more efficient with their capital and resources. Together, we're offering a comprehensive suite that addresses the unique needs of cannabis retailers, from sales to staffing."

The joint offering from KayaPush and Treez promises to set a new standard in the cannabis industry, making the journey from seed to sale more seamless than ever before.

ABOUT KAYAPUSH

KayaPush is the leading people management platform that simplifies HR, payroll, time tracking, and scheduling tasks into one easy-to-use platform. It enables cannabis businesses to grow and scale by integrating employee management with POS systems, providing valuable business insights. From onboarding to career growth, management and payroll, KayaPush takes care of an employee's journey on one simple platform.

ABOUT TREEZ

Treez is the leading enterprise cloud commerce platform providing point of sale software, retail analytics, cashless payments and integrated partner solutions to the highest volume retail operators in the biggest state markets in the cannabis industry. Treez's innovative technology and insights help retailers accelerate revenue growth, drive better operational efficiency and increase profits.

SOURCE KayaPush