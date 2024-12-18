KayaPush Wins Business Software of the Year

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - KayaPush, the leading cannabis employee management platform, is closing the year on a high, celebrating key milestones including recognition at the Emjays International Awards, the 100th episode of its Kaya Cast podcast, and the launch of a new product.

Best Cannabis Software

KayaPush earned its first Emjays International Award as Business Software of the Year and a nomination for the Kaya Cast Podcast as Content Creator of the Year, highlighting the company's innovation and thought leadership in the cannabis industry. These recognitions underscore KayaPush's commitment to driving innovation and thought leadership in the cannabis space.

"We're on a mission to empower entrepreneurs with tools and insights to grow and scale their businesses. This year, we celebrated tremendous milestones: winning Business Software of the Year and reaching the 100th Kaya Cast episode," Tommy Truong, CEO KayaPush. "Our heartfelt thanks to the incredible guests, and amazing customers who trust KayaPush to innovate and make an impact. As we expand, we're excited to build on this momentum and achieve greater success."

Industry on Air

Since its launch in 2022, Kaya Cast has rapidly grown into a trusted source for cannabis insights, featuring over 90 expert guests from across the industry. With a loyal following, the two-time Emjays nominated Kaya Cast has become a key resource for professionals.

Growing Together

As part of its ongoing expansion, KayaPush has signed several key partners, including:

Forte

Kind Benefits

MJStack

J Malone PC

Meadow

Sidney Barrett Consulting

TJM CPAs

Sinsemilla Consulting

These partnerships strengthen KayaPush's ecosystem of solutions and support, enabling its clients to thrive in an increasingly competitive market.

With operations in 21 states and growing, KayaPush continues to expand its footprint, delivering high-quality, reliable solutions across North America.

HR Made Easy

KayaPush is proud to announce the launch of HR+, a comprehensive solution designed to streamline HR processes for cannabis businesses without the need for an in-house human resources team. This new addition to KayaPush's software suite helps companies connect directly with experts.

About KayaPush

KayaPush is the industry leading people management software that provides a tailored solution for the cannabis industry, specializing in payroll, HR, and labor cost control. As the only fully integrated solution, KayaPush is committed to helping cannabis businesses streamline operations and maintain labor compliance in an ever-changing regulatory environment.

