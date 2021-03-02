Kaycha and Teq Analytical Labs Announce Strategic Partnership

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaycha Labs and TEQ Analytical Laboratories, two Colorado-based leaders in the independent cannabis lab testing market, have announced a strategic partnership. The two companies will be combining resources to position itself as the state's highest value-added testing company with a complete service offering. The companies have agreed to operate under the "Kaycha" brand and they will consolidate their operations at Kaycha Lab's 879 Federal Boulevard location in Denver, Colorado.

Seth Wong, President of TEQ Analytical, highlighted, "By integrating our professional teams, quality systems, and proven SOPs, we will be positioned to provide even more value to clients. I am also excited that our TEQ clients will now have access to Kaycha's PureLIMS, a software platform that was built for the Cannabis and Hemp testing industry," Stephen Goldman, Kaycha's Chief Science Officer and Colorado Lab Director, noted. "We have always admired TEQ's customer service model and focus on quality and through our partnership, we will have more resources dedicated to making sure we are proactive in addressing our clients' needs."

With nine lab locations across the country and three more under consideration, the combined company is uniquely qualified to service the testing needs of both regional and national cannabis companies.

ABOUT KAYCHA LABS: Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Kaycha Labs has testing labs in California, Colorado, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Tennessee. Kaycha's network of accredited labs is a leader in testing precision and speed, delivering results within 48 hours with sample automation and technology innovation.

ABOUT TEQ ANALYTICAL LABORATORIES: Headquartered in Aurora, Colorado, TEQ Analytical was the first recreational marijuana laboratory in North America Accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 through A2LA. Led by a team with over 70 years of experience in the food, drug testing and agricultural industries, TEQ is recognized as an industry leader in cannabis potency, microbiological, and contaminant testing.

