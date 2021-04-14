Kaycha Labs Announces Next Lab Location in Tempe, Arizona

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaycha Labs, a leader in Cannabis and Hemp testing technologies and methods, has announced that its next lab will be in Tempe, Arizona. With locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida (Fort Lauderdale/Davie and Gainesville), Massachusetts, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Tennessee, Kaycha has the most extensive network of Cannabis labs in the United States.

James Horvath, CEO of Kaycha Labs, remarked, "Arizona, having just legalized adult-use, recreational marijuana in November, is the most logical choice for our company's newest location. In addition to Arizona being a nascent market, many of our current multi-state operator clients have invested heavily in the state, and we know they value reliable testing partners who can provide consistent testing methodologies across geographies."

John Schwartz, Kaycha Labs' Chief Operating Officer, added, "The 6,000-square-foot Tempe space comes with a pre-existing, efficient layout that will allow us to build-out quickly and accommodate several sets of equipment. We have already hired our lab director, construction contracts have been signed, and because we are experienced in the ISO certification process, we expect to be operational this fall after we complete the regulatory process. Needless to say, we are very excited."

ABOUT KAYCHA LABS: Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Kaycha Labs has locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Tennessee. Kaycha's network of accredited labs is a recognized leader in testing precision and speed, delivering results within 48 hours with sample automation and technology innovation. Kaycha labs implements over 500 procedures and methods to test Cannabis and Hemp products using state-of-the-art equipment. These procedures and methods comply with standards set by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), International Standards Organization (ISO), United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Services, and Association of Analytical Communities (AOAC).

