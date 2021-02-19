Kaycha Labs Announces Three New Labs in Massachusetts, Nevada & Oregon

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaycha Labs, a leader in Cannabis and Hemp testing technologies and methods, is adding three new states to its national network of labs. The company's nine labs are in California, Colorado, Florida (Fort Lauderdale/Davie and Gainesville), Massachusetts, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Tennessee.

In recent weeks, Kaycha has acquired Evio Labs in Medford, Oregon, signed a definitive agreement to acquire DB Labs in anticipation of Clark County and Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board approvals, and received a provisional license to open and operate a lab in Natick, Massachusetts. Both the Oregon and Nevada labs were early entrants to their respective markets; Evio Labs Medford commenced operations in 2014 and DB Labs was organized in 2014 and operates its ~11,500-square-foot lab several blocks away from the Las Vegas Strip. The Massachusetts lab is a new build and is strategically located in Natick near major interstate highways within a couple hours' driving time to all major customers.

James Horvath, CEO of Kaycha Labs, commented, "We know that the Cannabis industry is rapidly consolidating and that national Cannabis companies are working hard to build national brands. As they grow, we appreciate that there is a need for a testing partner who can provide and apply a uniform and consistent process. Furthermore, all Kaycha labs will be equipped with back-up instrumentation so that client testing is not interrupted by an outage." Chris Martinez, Kaycha Labs' President, added, "We know clients value quality testing, fast turnaround times, and attractive pricing. And by adding to our network, we will be achieving even more scale, which will allow us to continue to lower our cost structure and pass these savings along to our clients."

ABOUT KAYCHA LABS: Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Kaycha Labs has testing labs in California, Colorado, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Tennessee. Kaycha's network of accredited labs is a recognized leader in testing precision and speed, delivering results within 48 hours with sample automation and technology innovation. Kaycha labs implements over 500 procedures and methods to test Cannabis and Hemp products using state-of-the-art equipment. These procedures and methods comply with standards set by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), International Standards Organization (ISO), United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Services, and Association of Analytical Communities (AOAC).

