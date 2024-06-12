Also Introducing Tuscanini ®Foods from Italy Signaling Expansion into Specialty Foods Market

BAYONNE, N.J., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kayco, a company that began with humble roots in kosher food, has emerged as a leader in specialty foods, boasting innovative brands such as Dorot Gardens®, WonderJuices®, and Mighty Sesame®. From its modest beginnings, Kayco has grown into a powerhouse in the specialty foods industry, catering not only to kosher consumers but also to a broader market of food enthusiasts seeking quality and innovation. The 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show marks the first time that the Kayco Kosher division will have a presence at booth #2546, marking its debut into the specialty food market with a focus on the Manischewitz® and Tuscanini® brands.

Kayco Unveils Rebranding of Iconic Manischewitz Brand and Introduces Tuscanini Foods

One of the most iconic and recognizable brands in the Kayco Kosher division is Manischewitz. Founded in 1888, Manischewitz has been a stalwart in American Jewish culture for over 130 years, offering authentic Jewish foods to consumers nationwide. Now, under Kayco's stewardship, Manischewitz is undergoing a transformative rebrand, symbolizing Jewish culture through food for kosher, specialty, and mainstream consumers alike. This rebranding effort marks a significant milestone in Kayco's journey to diversify its offerings and reach new audiences. By expanding beyond its kosher roots, Kayco aims to introduce the rich tapestry of Jewish cuisine to a broader market, showcasing the tradition, flavors, and authenticity that have defined Manischewitz for over a century.

"We are thrilled to unveil the new chapter in the Manischewitz brand's legacy," said Shani Seidman, CMO of Kayco. "For generations, Manischewitz has been synonymous with quality and tradition in Jewish households across America. With this rebranding, we are not only honoring that heritage but also inviting a wider audience to experience the unique flavors and cultural significance of Jewish cuisine. Through strategic partnerships, product development, and marketing initiatives, Kayco is committed to ensuring that Manischewitz remains a cornerstone of Jewish culinary tradition while also embracing the evolving tastes of today's consumers."

The reimagined Manischewitz brand will continue to offer a diverse range of products, including traditional favorites like matzo and macaroons, alongside new and innovative offerings designed to appeal to modern palates. The new products, debuting now, reflect this new ethos, supporting the brand's commitment to its core values while inviting a broader audience to explore the cultural richness of Jewish cuisine. Manischewitz is set to make the kosher aisle a destination for everyone, regardless of their background or dietary practices. Manischewitz products are more than just food items; they are invitations to experience and participate in Jewish culture.

The new Manischewitz products include:

- Manischewitz Hot Dogs

- Manischewitz Frozen K'nishes

- Manischewitz Frozen Matzo Balls

- Manischewitz Frozen Babka, Rugalach, Challah, and Hamentashen

- Manischewitz Frozen Hors D'oeuvres

- Manischewitz Frozen Blintzes

At booth number 2546, visitors will sample Manischewitz hors d' oeuvres, including Franks 'n Blanks, Potato Puffs, and Egg Rolls.

As Kayco embarks on this exciting journey, the company remains dedicated to its mission of providing high-quality, flavorful foods that celebrate Jewish cultural heritage and inspire culinary exploration. The rebranding of Manischewitz represents a bold step forward in this endeavor, signaling Kayco's commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and the enduring legacy of Jewish cuisine.

Additionally, at the booth, visitors will learn about Tuscanini ®Foods, a leading purveyor of authentic Italian culinary delights, announcing the debut of its highly anticipated product line extension, Tuscanini Reserve. This new collection brings Italy's most exquisite flavors right to your home, with its first offerings being the tantalizing frozen pizzas, Margherita, and Supermargherita. Crafted to perfection, the Tuscanini Reserve line is presented in clear window packaging, allowing customers to see the quality before indulging. These sumptuous pizzas are available in 16 and 17 ounces and have a suggested retail price of $8.99-$9.99.

Dedicated to preserving the essence of Italian cuisine, Tuscanini meticulously curates over 175 premium products directly sourced from Italy, ensuring that each item embodies the true flavors and craftsmanship of the region. The Tuscanini product line features a wide array of offerings, including olive oils, aged balsamic vinegars, artisanal pasta, traditional sauces, and frozen and refrigerated products, making it a comprehensive and authentic Italian culinary portfolio.

Notable highlights from the Tuscanini lineup include:

- Tuscanini Seasoned Chestnuts

- Tuscanini Moscato Grape Juice

- Tuscanini Frozen Margherita Pizza with single source cheese

- Tuscanini Tomato Paste

- Tuscanini Truffles

- Tuscanini Ventresca Tuna

- Tuscanini Calabrian Chili Peppers

Harold Weiss, Chief Sales Officer of Tuscanini Foods, expressed enthusiasm about the Tuscanini product expansion, saying, "We are thrilled to bring an extended line of Tuscanini specialty products and the authentic taste of Italy to our customers. Our mission is to provide food lovers with a genuine Italian culinary experience. We take pride in working with passionate artisans who take great care in their craft, ensuring that our customers can savor the true flavors of Italy."

Tuscanini Foods products are available nationwide and in the multicultural space at local grocery stores. Whether you are a professional chef seeking authentic ingredients to elevate your dishes or a passionate home cook aspiring to recreate the flavors of Italy in your kitchen, Tuscanini Foods has something for everyone.

Manischewitz and Tuscanini Foods are proudly part of Kayco - Kedem, a family-owned, kosher, and multi-cultural food supplier and manufacturer with distribution in more than 40 countries.

