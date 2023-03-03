KAYE BENDER REMBAUM WINS NINTH CONSECUTIVE FLORIDA COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION JOURNAL READERS' CHOICE AWARD FOR BEST COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION LAW FIRM

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Community Association Journal (FLCAJ) Magazine announced this week that the law firm of Kaye Bender Rembaum is a 2023 Diamond Level Readers' Choice Winner in the Legal Services category. This marks the ninth consecutive year for Kaye Bender Rembaum; and tenth year overall.

The FLCAJ Readers' Choice Awards is an annual, unique recognition program that shines a spotlight on the positive and productive contributions of community association service providers throughout Florida. Awards are presented to companies that demonstrate, through their commitment to the community associations they serve, an exemplary level of proficiency, reliability, fairness, and integrity.

The FLCAJ Readers' Choice Awards debuted in 2014 with just 3,800 votes. In 2023 more than 290 service providers were nominated, with over 11,000 ballots cast!

For more information, please visit fcapgroup.com.

FLCAJ Contact Information:

Florida Community Association Journal

(800) 443-3433

[email protected]

Kaye Bender Rembaum is a full-service commercial law firm devoted to the representation of community associations throughout Florida. With offices in Broward, Palm Beach, Hillsborough and Orange counties (Miami-Dade by appointment), the Firm was recently presented with the 2023 Readers' Choice Diamond Award for Legal Services by the Florida Community Association Journal, an award they've received annually since 2014. For more information, visit www.KBRLegal.com or call 954-928-0680.

