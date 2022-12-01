Kayla A. Craig, DNP, FNP-BC, RN, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kayla A. Craig, DNP, FNP-BC, RN, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as an Exceptional Healthcare Provider in the medical field for her excellence as a Family Nurse Practitioner.

Kayla A. Craig

Dr. Craig attended Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville and earned her nursing degree prior to graduating with her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from the same academic institution.

She is a board-certified family nurse practitioner currently serving patients in Belleville, IL, where she specializes in urgent care practice. She has experience in family medicine, pediatric home care, oncology, and telemetry.

According to Dr. Craig, a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP-BC) holds board certification and provides continuing and comprehensive healthcare for individuals and families across all ages, genders, diseases, and body systems. FNPs maintain patient records, perform physical exams, order or perform diagnostic tests, prescribe medications, develop treatment plans, and treat acute and chronic illnesses, conditions, and injuries that fall under primary care.

Dr. Craig remains current in her field through her associations as a professional member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, the American Nurses Association, and the Oncology Nursing Society.

In her spare time, the doctor contributes to autism charities and the American Cancer Society. She also enjoys cooking and baking. She attributes her success to the support she has received from her family/friends and mentors.

In light of this recognition, the doctor wishes to thank her father, Pete Craig. She also thanks to Margaret Donath, Tammy Craig, Logan Craig, Connor Craig, and Adam Hackethal, as well as her entire second family, including Cheri Hackethal, Jamie and Brad Hackethal, Crystal and Brett Hansel, Katie and Tyler Steward, and finally her amazing nieces and nephews- Brantley, Rypson, Mavy, Grant, and Addy.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who