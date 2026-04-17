Kayla Edidin Named Chief Operating Officer of Red Door Brands

Proven growth executive joins multi-unit, multi-brand franchise group to expand portfolio and manage operations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kayla Edidin, former Vice President of Franchise Development for Mike's Red Tacos, has been named Chief Operating Officer of Red Door Brands.

Following a record-setting 2025, during which Edidin led Mike's Red Tacos to sell more than 200 franchises in its first year, Edidin has now been tapped to grow Red Door Brands, a Knoxville-based restaurant portfolio company. The company operates multiple franchised restaurants including McAlister's Deli, Little Caesars, Arby's, and Main Squeeze Juice Co.

Red Door Brands enters 2026 with renewed momentum after navigating a challenging 2025. The company is now positioned to return to growth under Edidin's operational leadership and financial investment.

"We're so excited to have Kayla lead the next chapter of our company," said CEO Argus Wiley. "Kayla's substantial background in restaurant operations and franchise development makes her uniquely qualified to help get our existing restaurants where they need to be and to continue to grow our portfolio. It's a new day at Red Door Brands, and we are focused on building a stronger, more disciplined organization."

An affiliate of Red Door Brands, Matadoor Restaurant Group, filed for Chapter 11 protection in 2025 as part of a strategic effort to restructure debt following a period of same-store sales decline within the Del Taco system. The restructuring has allowed the organization to streamline operations and refocus on long-term performance.

"I've always loved selling franchises, but at my core, I'm an operator," Edidin says. "Red Door Brands has a strong foundation, and with consistent systems and execution, we are well positioned to accelerate growth."

In her new role, Edidin will focus on operational excellence, system standardization, and strategic expansion. She also plans to leverage longstanding banking relationships to attract new capital partners, with a goal of scaling the portfolio to more than 100 units by 2028.

"We have work to do to get the company fully back on track," Edidin added, "but what drew me here is the mission: to do as much as we can, in the place that we are, with the time that we have. That's exactly what I plan to do."

About Red Door Brands

Red Door Brands is a Knoxville-based multi-unit, multi-brand portfolio company. Founded by Argus Wiley, Red Door Brands operates nearly 20 franchised restaurants including McAlister's Deli, Little Caesars, Arby's, and Main Squeeze Juice Co. across the Southeast. With a focus on operational excellence, guest satisfaction, and continued growth, Red Door Brands is committed to growing to 100 units by 2028.

For more information about Red Door Brands, visit reddoorbrandsllc.com.

Contact: Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Red Door Foods