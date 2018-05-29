Kayla Itsines, World's Most Influential Fitness Trainer, and Trainer Kelsey Wells Available for Media Interviews

Kayla Itsines will be bringing her popular BBG workout to Houston on June 3 and then across the country to New York City, where she will be on stage at the POPSUGAR Play/Ground on June 9 and 10. Kayla will be available for media interviews and opportunities on the dates listed below.

Kelsey Wells will be hosting her first ever PWR Session in Los Angeles on June 10 and in Miami on June 16. Kelsey will also be available for media interviews and opportunities on the dates listed below.

Media Interview Days:

Kayla Itsines

Houston

1 - 2 June

New York

6 - 8 June

Kelsey Wells

Los Angeles

11 - 12 June

Miami

14 - 15 June

More about Sweat, Kayla Itsines and Kelsey Wells

Sweat is the world's largest platform for women's health and fitness, offering women around the world the best advice, education and workouts to support them on their journey. The Sweat app is currently Apple's largest grossing app in the health and fitness category.

Kayla Itsines is currently listed as the world's most influential trainer by Forbes. She changed the face of fitness globally when her Bikini Body Guide (BBG) 28-minute workouts burst onto the scene three years ago. The BBG community and support network that these women have built has helped millions of women around the world to become healthier, stronger and more confident.

Kelsey Wells rose to influence following her transformation photos in 2016 when her message of wanting women to feel beautiful was heard online. Her social post 'Screw the Scale' went viral in July 2016 when media recognised Kelsey's desire to share her message with women globally. Women haven't stopped resonating with Kelsey since, as she continues to help her community focus on self-love, inner strength and lifting weights without intimidation in the gym.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kayla-itsines-worlds-most-influential-fitness-trainer-and-trainer-kelsey-wells-available-for-media-interviews-300655793.html

SOURCE Sweat

