Kayla Oliver Joins Austin Office of Appellate Firm Alexander Dubose & Jefferson

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas appellate firm Alexander Dubose & Jefferson LLP (ADJ) is pleased to announce the addition of Kayla Oliver to the firm's Austin office.

A former law clerk for Judges Diana Saldaña of the Southern District of Texas and Patrick Higginbotham of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, Ms. Oliver previously worked in the trial group of a multinational law firm. She currently teaches an advanced appellate writing course as an adjunct professor of legal writing at the University of Texas School of Law.

Before joining ADJ, Ms. Oliver founded Law Review, LLC, a legal writing consulting firm that offers editing, drafting and coaching services to lawyers in state and federal courts across the country.

"Kayla possesses a uniquely scholarly approach to the practice of law," said ADJ managing partner Marcy Hogan Greer . "Her analytical skills and ability to craft clear, persuasive, and thoroughly researched briefs that translate even the most complex legal issues into plain English are invaluable. Her addition will benefit our firm, as well as our clients."

Ms. Oliver earned her law degree from Yale Law School, where she served on the Yale Law Journal and was a teaching assistant to U.S. District Judge Stefan Underhill. She earned her undergraduate degree, with highest honors, from the University of Texas at Austin.

"I am thrilled at the opportunity to practice with the attorneys of Alexander Dubose & Jefferson," said Ms. Oliver. "Their legal acumen and standards of professional integrity are unmatched."

About Alexander Dubose & Jefferson

ADJ offers clients a 21st-century approach to litigation in which appellate counsel, trial lawyers, and the client work together collaboratively and efficiently to assess risk, explore creative solutions, and develop strategies to maximize the odds of a favorable outcome. ADJ attorneys collaborate closely with their clients at all stages of litigation. The firm provides multiple layers of experience and expertise, including pretrial strategy and in-trial collaboration, including error preservation, issue identification, trial briefing, and jury-charge work; post-trial management; and all aspects of appellate proceedings. The firm has offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio. In addition to a former Chief Justice and Justice of the Supreme Court of Texas, the firm's lawyers include a former Justice of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals in Houston and multiple former staff attorneys and law clerks from the Supreme Court of Texas and the U.S. Courts of Appeals for the Fifth and Sixth Circuits. The firm is ranked in Band 1 and has numerous lawyers recognized for excellence by Chambers USA in Litigation: Appellate for Texas, as well as numerous recognitions in America's Leading Lawyers for Business, The Best Lawyers in America and Texas Super Lawyers. To learn more about Alexander Dubose & Jefferson, visit https://www.adjtlaw.com .

