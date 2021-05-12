Kaylee's Culture Launches Ambassador Program

SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaylee's Culture, the probiotic bubbly water, has launched its brand new ambassador program. With this new initiative, people across the United States will have the opportunity to partner with Kaylee's Culture to help people live healthy, vibrant lives. If you are passionate about the brand and want to help others improve their wellbeing, Kaylee's Culture ambassador program will allow you to do just that.

Kaylee's Culture

The ambassador program allows you to help your family, your friends, and your community to follow their health goals by introducing them to the clean and delicious Kaylee's Culture. The program has the added benefit of growing your income; by helping your community live well, you will be able to earn uncapped commissions for anyone you refer. You will have the chance to be the first to learn about and try the new products. You can also receive promotional pricing on all products from Kaylee's Culture.

Kaylee McLaughlin, the founder and creator of Kaylee's Culture has been excited about the launch of the ambassador program from some time now. The mother of three, military spouse, and inspirational female business leader has been featured on ABC 10, San Diego Reader, FOX 5 San Diego, and Whole Foods Magazine. Kaylee McLaughlin was named as Top Influential Women of 2021 with other female founders who are making a difference. Kaylee's Culture is a New Beverage Showdown Top 6 finalist as well.

The Kaylee's Culture ambassador program will allow those who are passionate about Kaylee's Culture to truly make a difference in their world. Ambassadors will spread the word about living the healthy, vibrant life they have dreamed of. Sharing your passion through social media while earning extra cash is the perfect combination.

Kaylee McLaughlin, founder and creator of Kaylee's Culture, is proud and excited to announce the full launch of the Ambassador Program to allow everyone who is passionate about the brand to change the world.

Donald Schmidt

Publicity For Good

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Kaylee's Culture