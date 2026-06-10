Kaymbu & Brookes Launch Next-Generation Digital Solution for ASQ®-3 and ASQ®:SE-2 Screeners

BALTIMORE, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaymbu, a leading early childhood software platform connecting educators and families, and Brookes Publishing, a premier provider of educational resources, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a next-generation digital solution for Kaymbu customers who use the ASQ®-3 and ASQ®:SE-2 developmental and social-emotional screeners.

For decades, early educators and health care professionals have relied on the ASQ screeners as the gold standard for reliable, research-based developmental screening and early identification of children who may benefit from further evaluation. Through this partnership, these trusted tools are now seamlessly integrated into Kaymbu's modern, user-friendly platform, transforming the screening process into an efficient, fully digital experience.

With Kaymbu's digital ASQ solution, educators and families can complete screenings quickly and easily, gaining essential insight into a child's development. The platform also connects results directly to curated learning activities from the ASQ developers, empowering educators and parents to take immediate, informed action to support each child's growth in key developmental areas.

By combining Kaymbu's robust family engagement and lesson planning tools with Brookes's evidence-based screening resources, the partnership strengthens the connection between school and home, ensuring children receive individualized support and learning opportunities when they matter most.

"At Kaymbu, we believe that every child deserves timely, meaningful support during the most critical years of development," said Kin Lo, CEO of Kaymbu. "By partnering with Brookes to bring ASQ into a seamless digital experience, we're empowering educators and families with faster insights and stronger connections, so they can work together to support each child's unique developmental journey."

"For decades, ASQ has helped educators and families identify and support children's developmental needs with confidence," said Douglas Solomon, Chief Strategy Officer at Brookes Publishing. "Partnering with Kaymbu allows us to extend that impact through Kaymbu's digital experience, making it easier than ever to deliver timely insights and connect screening results to relevant, developmentally appropriate action."

Kaymbu's digital integration of the ASQ-3 screener will be widely available in June. Organizations interested in early access or a demonstration can visit: https://www.kaymbu.com/asq

About Kaymbu

Kaymbu is a leading learning delivery and family engagement software platform in early childhood education. Since 2012, Kaymbu has equipped educators with the best digital assessment, instructional planning, and family engagement tools to drive positive outcomes for every child.

Contact:

Madeline Reich, Director of Marketing

[email protected]

(857) 600-1540

https://www.kaymbu.com

About Brookes

Brookes delivers innovative, evidence-based books, assessments, and training that help professionals make a real difference in the lives of children and families. We are leaders in screening and assessment, child development, literacy and language, and inclusion – areas vital to getting children off to the best start as early as possible.

Contact:

Jessica Reighard, VP Marketing

[email protected]

410-337-9580 x123

https://brookespublishing.com/

https://agesandstages.com/

SOURCE Kaymbu