Kayne Anderson Rudnick Again Clinches Barron's Top Advisor Ranking

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spuds Powell, managing director of Kayne Anderson Rudnick (KAR) Wealth Advisors, and the KAR Wealth Advisory team become the first to seize the No. 1 spot on Barron's Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors list for four consecutive years.

For more information on the ranking, visit: https://www.barrons.com/report/top-financial-advisors/independent.

It is also the eighth consecutive year Powell and the KAR team have been named among the top 10 independent advisors by the publication.

"This year has tested our clients, our advisors and our families in ways we never imagined," said KAR Executive Managing Director Stephen A. Rigali. "But we have learned over the years that the most successful wealth management relationships are built on a foundation of trust, resilience and perseverance, and we are proud of our Wealth Advisory team for exhibiting all of these qualities."

Barron's ranking reflects the volume of assets overseen by the advisors and their teams, revenues generated for the firms, and the quality of the advisors' practices. The scoring system assigns a top score of 100 and rates the rest by comparing them with the top-ranked advisor.

"We know that rapid change can never come at the expense of client relationships," Powell said. "While this year has forced us to adopt new technologies and learn new modes of communication, it was also a time to serve as a source of tranquility and hope for our clients. The team and I are humbled by this recognition and grateful for the relationships we've been able to sustain and build over time."

Kayne Anderson Rudnick's wealth management team also appeared on Barron's 2020 list of the Top 1,200 Advisors by State; Forbes' 2020 lists of Top Wealth Advisors and Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; and Financial Times' 2020 FT 300.

About Kayne Anderson Rudnick

Kayne Anderson Rudnick is an investment and wealth advisory firm founded in 1984 by John Anderson (a Forbes 400 billionaire and the benefactor of UCLA's Anderson School of Management). Based in Los Angeles, the firm has $42 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020. The company manages assets for corporations, endowments, foundations, public entities and high net worth individuals. With over 30 years of experience, the firm is known for its commitment to high quality in its business practices, investment strategies and wealth solutions.

CONTACT: Matthew Bono

JConnelly

(973) 590-9110

[email protected]

SOURCE Kayne Anderson Rudnick