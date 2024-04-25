Kayne Anderson Rudnick Appoints Tyler Cantarano as Research Analyst

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kayne Anderson Rudnick (KAR), a leading investment management firm, announced today that Tyler Cantarano has joined the firm as a research analyst, reporting directly to KAR Head of Research, Todd Beiley. Cantarano's primary research responsibilities are within the information technology, consumer discretionary and communication services sectors.

"I am excited to join KAR and its 40-year history of dedicated focus on quality in its business practices and investment strategies," said Cantarano. "One of KAR's guiding principles is an embrace of meticulous research, which I look forward to practicing with the rest of the firm."

Prior to KAR, Cantarano spent four years at Franklin Templeton, most recently serving as an equity analyst working on small cap and mid cap equity funds. Before Franklin Templeton, Cantarano was an investment associate at Citadel and in private equity at Lexington Partners.

"We are pleased to welcome Tyler, whose career in equity research began in 2017, to our U.S. equity research team here at KAR," said Beiley. "KAR's high quality-oriented investment approach is built on unique research processes, where Tyler will be a valuable addition."

Cantarano earned a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from Duke University and a Master of Business Administration in Investment Management from the UCLA Anderson School of Business.

About Kayne Anderson Rudnick

Kayne Anderson Rudnick is an investment and wealth advisory firm founded in 1984 by John Anderson, a Forbes 400 billionaire and the benefactor of UCLA's Anderson School of Management. Based in Los Angeles, the firm had $65.3 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024. The company manages assets for corporations, endowments, foundations, public entities, and high net worth individuals. With over 40 years of experience, the firm is known for its commitment to high quality in its business practices, investment strategies and wealth solutions.

CONTACT: Matthew Bono

JConnelly

(973) 590-9110

[email protected]

SOURCE Kayne Anderson Rudnick