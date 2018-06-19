Kayne Anderson Rudnick Awarded 2018 U.S. Equity Small Cap Asset Manager of the Year

"KAR is honored for the second consecutive year to be recognized by Envestnet and Investment Advisor. This accolade is a testament to our commitment to providing our clients with a portfolio exclusively focused on the highest quality companies," said Doug Foreman, chief investment officer of KAR. "We are grateful to be recognized alongside some of the top asset management firms in our industry."

Co-managed by Todd Beiley and Jon Christensen, the KAR Small Cap Sustainable Growth strategy has a rigorous bottom-up approach that emphasizes deep fundamental research to invest in the highest quality small cap growth companies believed to be undervalued relative to their future growth potential.

"The outcome for success of KAR's Small Cap Sustainable Growth investment strategy emphasizes companies with a competitive advantage, strong management and low financial risk," said Beiley. "KAR looks for companies with a good underlying business, but with a stock price that doesn't accurately reflect its long-term potential."

To be eligible for the award, a manager's team must have at least three years of experience running a strategy with $200 million or more in assets. Managers must also report their products through Envestnet I PMC's Premium Research solutions, which serve as leading sources of investment-manager due diligence and research for advisors.

Beiley attended the Envestnet Advisor Summit and accepted the award on KAR's behalf. KAR will also be featured in the July 2018 issue of Investment Advisor as part of an article on the 14th Annual Asset Manager and Strategist of the Year Awards.

About Kayne Anderson Rudnick

Kayne Anderson Rudnick is an investment and wealth advisory firm founded in 1984 by John Anderson (a Forbes 400 member and the benefactor of UCLA's Anderson School of Management). Based in Los Angeles, the firm has $20.4 billion in assets under management. The company manages assets for corporations, endowments, foundations, public entities and high net worth individuals. With over 30 years of experience, the firm is known for its commitment to high quality in its business practices, investment strategies and wealth solutions.

CONTACT: Catherine Drury

JConnelly

(646) 922-7773

cdrury@jconnelly.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kayne-anderson-rudnick-awarded-2018-us-equity-small-cap-asset-manager-of-the-year-300668446.html

SOURCE Kayne Anderson Rudnick