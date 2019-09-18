Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ranked No. 1 on Barron's "Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors" List for the Third Consecutive Year

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spuds Powell, Managing Director for Kayne Anderson Rudnick, has ranked No. 1 on Barron's nationwide "Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors for 2019" list, for the third consecutive year. Powell and his team have been ranked among the top ten on Barron's "Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors" list for the last seven years.

"The KAR Executive Committee congratulates Spuds Powell and his team for yet again, being recognized by Barron's seven years in a row, ranking number one for the last three years," said Stephen A. Rigali, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Executive Managing Director and Member of the Executive Management Committee. "Our team is defined by the KAR difference, which is distinguished by our experience, our people and our approach. This is represented in the incredible honor of being included on Barron's list for the past seven years."

Barron's ranking of the Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors reflects the volume of assets overseen by the advisors and their teams, revenues generated for the firms and the quality of the advisors' practices. The scoring system assigns a top score of 100 and rates the rest by comparing them with the top-ranked advisor. To view the full list, visit https://www.barrons.com/report/top-financial-advisors/independent/2019?mod=article_inline.

"We are incredibly proud of the professionals who belong to our KAR community as well as follow our founder, John Anderson's mantra of "Do the Right Thing" while serving our clients." said Rigali. "Our firm was built on this guiding principle, which sums up our commitment to maintain the highest level of integrity and honesty in our approach to our work, our colleagues, and, most importantly, our clients."

Kayne Anderson Rudnick's wealth management team also appeared on Barron's 2019 lists of the Top 1,200 Advisors by State; Forbes' 2019 lists of Top Wealth Advisors and Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; San Francisco Business Times Top 2019 Wealth Management Firms; and Financial Times' 2019 FT 300.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick is an investment and wealth advisory firm founded in 1984 by John Anderson (a Forbes 400 billionaire and the benefactor of UCLA's Anderson School of Management). Based in Los Angeles, the firm has $29.5 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2019. The company manages assets for corporations, endowments, foundations, public entities and high net worth individuals. With over 30 years of experience, the firm is known for its commitment to high quality in its business practices, investment strategies and wealth solutions.

