Kayser-Roth Unveils Revolutionary New Men's Sock Line, BURLIX

BURLIX recognized that there was a void in everyday socks. The men's sock brands on the market today only offer advanced technology in sports socks designed specifically for athletic pursuits. "BURLIX began with the simple notion that people deserve the best sock technology on the market at all times of the day, not just when they are engaged in sports," says Nicola Gallotti, CEO of Kayser-Roth Corp. "We saw an opportunity for a larger audience to benefit from the performance innovation in the category. BURLIX acknowledges that performers-in-life are not less important than performers-in-sport and we are committed to closing the gap. We are all constantly 'performing' everyday, whether we are at work, walking the dog or taking the kids to school."

After acknowledging the importance of ergonomic right and left foot construction in shoes and some sport sock offerings, BURLIX sought to mark a new standard in everyday socks by providing this feature across its entire collection. "We have left and right feet all-day, every day – not just when we are working out. BURLIX strives to provide the utmost comfort and performance-grade technology for all aspects of a man's lifestyle," noted Gallotti.

To further support men's everyday performance needs, BURLIX introduces a new way to shop for socks: by lifestyle. The collection encompasses 6 lifestyle segments – Dressy, Sitting, Standing, Moving, Leisure and Relaxing – each with unique technical features that maximize comfort in each situation.

Dressy: Comprised of a Nylon/Spandex blend with BURLIX's signature cooling yarn, it features 'Stay Up' technology that keeps the socks in a comfortable position throughout any formal occasion. The Dressy style is best for the office, celebrations or date night.

Sitting: The crew design offers lower leg compression to enhance blood flow for improved circulation. This style is best for air travel, desk time, driving or any other situation that requires sitting for long periods of time.

Standing: Reinforced toes and graduated compression technology enhances circulation for increased energy. This style will benefit anyone who spends hours on his feet.

Moving: This segment features regular and boot sock styles. The regular Moving styles contain energy technology that uses body heat to boost stamina and breathable mesh with cooling yarn for additional airflow. The boot socks have a temperature control feature that keeps feet at an ideal temperature. This style is best for exploring, being active and walking.

Leisure: Cooling technology allows air to circulate for breathability. This style is best for keeping your feet comfortable and dry during on-the-go fun with friends and family.

Relaxing: Utilizing recycled yarns to support a clean environment, extra cushioning is provided for maximum comfort. This style is best for lazy days or everyday activity.

In addition to the unique benefits of each collection, all BURLIX styles are enhanced with moisture wicking, breathability, targeted cushioning and cooling or temperature regulation. "We are proud to manufacture our products in the U.S.A., which reduces our carbon footprint and helps keep more Americans employed. All BURLIX socks are manufactured using top of the line closed-toe machines which not only provide superior quality and comfort, but also reduce yarn waste from production, a great step toward eliminating landfills," says Gallotti.

With trend-setting designs featuring animal prints as well as classic styles and patterns, each pair of BURLIX socks retails for $15.

Born as a contemporary evolution of Kayser-Roth owned brand Burlington, that first infused technology in dressy socks as shown in its famous 1967 TV commercial "The Dance" viewable here, BURLIX is celebrating everyday performance by using custom technologies that support your everyday lifestyle. Experience the difference, visit burlix.com.

Known for fresh, on-trend ideas and products, Kayser-Roth is one of the legwear industry's most innovative companies with over 100 years of history. Its consumer-focused approach to product development, merchandising and marketing has made Kayser-Roth a leader in legwear, leggings and sleepwear in all classes of trade. Kayser-Roth's portfolio includes owned brands No Nonsense, HUE, Burlington, BURLIX, Blue Summit and manufacturing and/or licensing agreements with brands such as Calvin Klein Hosiery, Simply Vera legwear and Kendall & Kylie leggings, loungewear and sleepwear. Proud of its 3 "Made in USA" manufacturing sites in North Carolina, Kayser-Roth is actively committed to continuing to improve its sustainability.

