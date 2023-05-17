Kazakhstan Hockey Fans Unfurled the Largest Flag of Kazakhstan in Riga

Kazakhstan Hockey Federation

17 May, 2023

RIGA, Latvia, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hockey fans in Riga unfurled the largest flag of Kazakhstan. With this unique initiative, fans showed their support for the Kazakhstan national hockey team participating in the World Championship of Hockey. The event took place on May 13 at the square near the "Arena Riga" sports complex, where the first games of the Championship have started these days.

According to the fans, this is the largest flag of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the world. Its size measures 800 square meters (length - 40 meters, width - 20 meters).

Duman Kozhakhmetov, a Kazakhstan national team supporter, stated:

"We brought the largest flag of our country to Riga to support our team. Kazakhstan has strong hockey traditions, and over the past 10 years, hockey has been actively developing. We have almost 40 ice arenas, and there are over 15,000 hockey players. This pleases us, the fans. We want the World Championship of Hockey in 2027 to be held in Kazakhstan, and the whole world would be able to appreciate our hospitality."

The Republic of Kazakhstan is a candidate to host the World Championship of Hockey in 2027. Kazakhstan is a large multinational country with unique nature and developed infrastructure. Kazakhstani fans are confident that their country can demonstrate the highest level of organization for sporting events, and visitors will be able to find various entertainment options to their liking, including tourism, sports, national cuisine, cultural events, and much more.

In the event of Kazakhstan's victory, the games will be held in two cities: Astana and Almaty. Astana is the youngest capital in the world, a modern developing metropolis that will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2027.

Almaty is the largest city in Kazakhstan with a history spanning over a millennium, picturesque mountain landscapes, and well-developed sports and entertainment infrastructure.

It is worth noting that the 2023 World Championship of Hockey involves national teams from 16 countries. The games will take place from May 12 to May 28 in Latvia (Riga, Jurmala) and Finland (Tampere).

