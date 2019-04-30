Kazakhstan Welcomes East and West to Media Forum in Heart of Eurasia

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kazakhstan's annual Eurasian Media Forum (EAMF) will be held this year over May 22-24 in Almaty, the commercial capital in the mountainous south of the country.

The organizers expect to welcome more than 500 delegates from 60 countries to discuss the overall theme: 'The World Today: Transforming Reality?' Participants will include politicians, journalists and experts from East and West, including the Eurasian region.

EAMF EAMF

Among the expected guests are Ghida Fakhri, TV presenter, TRT and Doha Debates, Robert James Woolsey Jr., head of the CIA (1993-95), George Galloway, UK politician, and John Defterios, CNN journalist and anchor.

The discussions will encompass topics of world headlines: the global balance of power, trends towards deglobalization, the deepening consumption crisis, and the expanding use of artificial intelligence as well as economic, environmental and regional questions. Media issues will include the future of journalism in the digital age and the growing influence of the blogosphere.

The first day of the Forum will be devoted to master classes run by international specialists. Topics will comprise communications and social issues, of particular interest for local and regional journalists.

The next two days of plenary sessions will feature intensive discussion of the agenda themes by internationally renowned panelists, with lively audience involvement – moderated by professional television presenters.

Dr Dariga Nazarbayeva, founder of the Forum and head of its Organizing Committee, will open this 16th edition of the meet at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Almaty. The series was launched on her initiative in 2002 to promote East-West understanding after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York and Washington.

In the course of its history, the Forum has drawn over 6,000 foreign participants to Kazakhstan, including Nobel laureates, politicians, public figures, economists and other experts, academics and journalists.

Among the most notable guests of the Forum have been the 12th President of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai, OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Désir, American political consultant Roger Fisk and British futurist Ray Hammond.

More than 1,500 representatives of influential world media have taken part in the Forum, including Associated Press Television News, the BBC, Bloomberg, CNN, Euronews, Al Jazeera English, the New York Times, Reuters and Russia Today.

The general partner of the Forum is "Samruk-Kazyna" JSC.

Registration is open until 15 May on the official website http://eamedia.org/en/ and places are limited.

Media contacts:

Dmitry Gordiyenko

M: + 7 701 216 88 62

Aksulu Sangali

М: +7 702 888 3138

E: 213702@email4pr.com

SOURCE EAMF