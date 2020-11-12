Kazarosian Costello LLP Named A 2021 Best Law Firm By U.S. News And World Report & Best Lawyers

HAVERHILL, Mass., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm Kazarosian Costello LLP has been named a "Best Law Firm" in three practice areas for 2021 by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®. The law firm has been named a Tier 1 firm in Boston for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, a Tier 2 firm in Boston for Employment Law – Individuals and a Tier 3 firm in Boston for Civil Rights Law.

Firms included in the 2021 Edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" are recognized for professional excellence with consistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. To be eligible, a firm must have at least one lawyer recognized in The Best Lawyers in America©, which recognizes the top 5% of private practicing lawyers in the U.S. In the recently released 2021 edition of Best Lawyers, three attorneys from the firm were recognized: Partners Marsha V. Kazarosian and Walter A. Costello, Jr., and Marc A. Moccia, an associate with the firm.

A tier designation is given to firms that reflect the highest level of respect a firm can earn among other leading lawyers and clients from the same communities and practice areas.

Kazarosian Costello LLP, with offices in Haverhill, Mass. and Salem, Mass., represents plaintiffs in a wide array of practice areas, including personal injury, medical malpractice, civil rights, employment, discrimination, family law and divorce.

In addition to the "Best Law Firm" designation, Partners Kazarosian and Costello were both recognized as Super Lawyers for 2020 in the category of Personal Injury General: Plaintiff. Attorney Kazarosian was also named to the Top 50: 2020 Women Massachusetts Super Lawyers List.

Both Kazarosian and Costello have received the Super Lawyers honor every year since 2006. Only 5 percent of lawyers are given this ranking. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations by practice area.

Kazarosian has been practicing law for more than 30 years and is a past president of the Massachusetts Bar Association. Costello has been practicing law for more than 40 years. Both Kazarosian and Costello are past presidents of the Massachusetts Academy of Trial Attorneys. Moccia, who has been practicing since 2011, is a member of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court Standing Committee on Lawyer Well-Being and a past president of the Haverhill Bar Association.

