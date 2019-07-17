Kazia calls for greater awareness of the deadliest brain cancer in the US

Kazia CEO, Dr James Garner said, "GBM may be the most common and aggressive form of primary brain cancer, but it commonly begins with quite innocuous symptoms such as headache and nausea. If left untreated, however, the cancer progresses very, very rapidly, which is why we are urging all people to understand all of the major symptoms and to see their doctor if they are experiencing any of them."

The most commonly reported symptoms are[3]:

Nausea

Vomiting

Severe headaches, which are typically worse in the morning.

Other symptoms include:

Neurological symptoms which are dependent on the tumor location, i.e. weakness or sensory changes of face, arm or leg, balance difficulties and neurocognitive/memory issues

Seizures

Kazia is developing a drug called GDC-0084 for the treatment of GBM and other cancers. The drug, which was licensed from US pharmaceutical group, Genentech, is currently in phase II human trials.

In this video, Alan Olivero of Genentech, who led the team responsible for the design and initial development of GDC-0084, discusses the need for specific brain cancer treatments and how GDC-0084 was developed. It also shows how GDC-0084 works and what makes it unique: http://bit.ly/2NW98YB

To see the full interview with Alan, click on this link: http://bit.ly/2YTyV4N. For more information on GDC-0084 or Kazia Therapeutics, please visit: www.kaziatherapeutics.com

[1] Source: Defeat GBM (a subsidiary of the National Brain Tumor Society) http://defeatgbm.org/ [2] Source: https://glioblastomafoundation.org/news/glioblastoma-awareness-day-july-17-2019 [3] Source: American Brain Tumor Association https://www.abta.org/tumor_types/glioblastoma-gbm/

