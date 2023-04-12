Kazm Integrates Unlock Protocol to Enable Fully Managed On-Chain Memberships for Web3 Academy

The integration enables responsive tokenized memberships for Web3 Academy subscribers

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Web3 Academy launches on-chain memberships with Kazm's integration of Unlock Protocol . The integration uses NFTs as the digital infrastructure needed to manage tiered membership requirements for the Web3 Academy education platform, unlocking an entirely new way for membership data to go on-chain. When someone purchases a membership to Web3 Academy, Kazm manages the technical backend for these memberships and Unlock Protocol serves as the bridge connecting recurring membership data and users.

"CRM software and memberships are the perfect use cases for NFTs as the digital infrastructure they are meant to be," said Julien Genestoux, Founder and CEO of Unlock Protocol. "The combination of Kazm and Unlock creates an entirely new way to turn subscriptions into memberships by linking credentials with verifiable, on-chain data."

"Unlock is serving as the technical connector piece between the membership NFTs we issue to our users and the backend membership requirements managed by Kazm. It's an exciting glimpse into the future of how on-chain data can power experiences and automate verification practices that, traditionally, have required custom software solutions or human inputs," said Kyle Reidhead, CEO at Web3 Academy. "This is what the future looks like."

"The combination of Unlock Protocol and Kazm's member management will make it easy to deliver web3-enabled experiences to existing audiences," said Ben Turtel, CEO at Kazm. "For Web3 Academy, this allows them to continue to manage subscriptions through web2 tooling like Substack and Stripe, while on-chain memberships are automatically kept in sync. This allows creators, communities, and brands to leverage the power of web3 without selling NFTs or migrating member touch points — clearing the way for the next billion users to experience web3."

The experience works like this — someone looking to learn about web3 signs up for a Web3 Academy subscription on Substack. Kazm forms are used to verify the user's subscription status and tier, issue an Unlock membership NFT, and keep the NFT's expiration date in sync with any changes in subscription status over time. Web3 Academy can use no-code rules in Kazm to gamify these memberships, incentivizing users to upgrade to higher subscription tiers, reward engagement across platforms, or deepen their learning journey. For example, as users complete courses, they earn certificates of completion, also powered by Unlock. Unlock Protocol issues the NFTs, Web3 Academy offers the courses, and Kazm manages gamified rewards, tiered memberships, and community data via their community management platform.

About Unlock

Unlock is building the web's new business model by enabling new ways for creators to monetize their content through a decentralized, access control system. Unlock's solution is an open source, Ethereum-based protocol that streamlines membership benefits for online communities by giving creators control over subscriptions and access to their content, without any middlemen. The Unlock Protocol can be applied to publishing (paywalls), newsletters, software licenses or even the physical world, such as with transportation systems. The web revolutionized all of these areas - Unlock will make them economically viable.

About Kazm

Kazm is building the future of memberships & data-driven communities. Kazm unifies member data across touchpoints and helps communities recognize, engage, and reward activity everywhere with the power of web3.

About Web3 Academy

Web3 Academy is building your one trusted source of information in web3 to keep you from getting caught in the hype cycle so you can capitalize on the opportunity of the next big phase of the internet.

By providing a range of services, like newsletter, podcast and courses, Web3 Academy carves a path for DOers to confidently build and invest in web3.

