Kazoo Advances Insights & Reporting for Recognition & Rewards

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kazoo, the all-in-one Employee Experience Platform, today announced the expansion of the Insights & Reporting capabilities for its Real-time Recognition & Rewards platform. The company also updated its mobile app to now include its Survey, Nominations & Awards, and People Directory features.

Kazoo

Kazoo overhauled its Insights & Reporting to provide HR leaders with the information they need to better understand how their Recognition program is driving collaboration and company culture. With updated dashboards and reports, businesses can dig into program participation by department, location, and team to identify top-performing groups or where attention is needed to drive greater alignment. In addition, Recognition Insights & Reporting gives companies a clear understanding of what is motivating their employees while also making it easier for them to set their budget threshold and access their Reward spending over time.

"As a company, our focus this year has been to provide better data to our customers so they can truly see the impact of their employee experience programs," said Sapna Gulati, EVP of Product at Kazoo. "By updating our Insights & Reporting capabilities for our Recognition & Rewards platform, we are providing HR leaders with the data they need to be strategic business partners that drive decisions across their organizations."

In October, Kazoo launched updated Insights & Reporting for its Continuous Performance Management platform. Now, by adding Insights & Reporting for Recognition & Rewards, Kazoo is equipping customers with the data needed to better understand their employees and how their participation, engagement, and collaboration impact business objectives and performance. Being able to pull data from the positive feedback employees are receiving from recognition and combining that with their goals and growth development needs, companies now have a better view of what makes an employee successful in their current and future roles.

In addition to the launch of Insights & Reporting, Kazoo also updated its mobile app to now include Survey, Nominations & Awards, and People Directory. With Survey on mobile, users can now easily access and respond to any of Kazoo's three Survey types — Pulse, eNPS, and Custom Question — while on the go. By adding Nominations & Awards to its mobile app, Kazoo enables users to interact with company custom award programs by responding to nominations that highlight employees who reflect the company's core values, business goals, or culture in a matter of minutes. Kazoo's People Directory feature improves real-time connections across the organization by making it easier for people to get to know their colleagues by putting a face, a name, and a story all on one page.

Kazoo's integrated employee experience platform increases productivity, retention, and revenue while enabling companies to build purpose-driven cultures of high engagement and high performance. To learn more about Kazoo, visit www.KazooHR.com.

About Kazoo

