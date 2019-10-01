Kazoo Makes Performance Management Actionable With Enhancements to Insights & Reporting

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kazoo, the all-in-one Employee Experience Platform, today announced the expansion of its Continuous Performance Management Insights & Reporting capabilities, allowing businesses to increase engagement and alignment to goals through actionable data. The company also added two new features — Sync-Up and Calendar Invitations — to connect people and strengthen collaboration in companies of all sizes. Kazoo will debut these new features this week at the 2019 HR Technology Conference & Exposition in Las Vegas, NV to more than 10,000 senior HR and IT decision-makers.

Kazoo rebuilt Insights & Reporting from the ground up as part of the company's commitment to empower HR leaders with what they need to be strategic business partners. The overhauled Insights & Reporting feature gives businesses better visibility into their Continuous Performance Management process, enabling them to manage review cycles, identify areas for improvement, and drive greater efficiencies throughout their organization. In addition to actionable data, the updated feature includes interactive dashboards, presentation-ready reports, alerts, and report scheduling to enable smart decision-making while giving administrators the ability to show the impact of their performance management program.

"For businesses to succeed in their employee experience strategy, they need a Continuous Performance Management platform that provides them with actionable data to get everyone moving in the same direction," said Sapna Gulati, EVP of Product at Kazoo. "By adding features like Sync-Up and Calendar Invitations, we're helping companies increase collaboration and better track off-cycle coaching and performance conversations. Our aim with these updates is to equip HR leaders with the data and tools needed to drive alignment throughout their company while engaging employees in the tools and technologies they're using everyday."

As organizations continue to evolve, the need to improve alignment between employees, managers, and cross-functional teams is more important than ever. Kazoo developed Sync-Up — an ad-hoc conversation tool — to enable off-cycle discussions between two or more people, including employees and managers, employees and dotted line managers, peers, cross-functional teams, and project groups. With more companies moving to continuous performance management, the need to streamline the Check-In and Sync-Up process is vital for organizations as they grow. To manage this need, Kazoo's Calendar Invitation feature makes development-focused conversations more accessible by letting users create a calendar invite for popular calendar platforms like Outlook, Google Calendar, or iCal directly from the Kazoo platform.

Kazoo's integrated employee experience platform increases productivity, retention, and revenue while enabling companies to build purpose-driven cultures of high engagement and high performance. To learn more about Kazoo, visit www.KazooHR.com.

About Kazoo

Kazoo is an all-in-one Employee Experience platform that combines recognition, performance, and engagement in one powerful solution. By bringing together Real-time Recognition & Rewards, Continuous Performance Management, and Employee Engagement Surveys, Kazoo's employee-first solution enables companies to build purpose-driven cultures while increasing productivity, retention, and revenue. With over 600 global customers, the Kazoo platform puts actionable analytics in the hands of business leaders, connecting them to what really matters. Kazoo is when work is working. Learn more at KazooHR.com.

