Kazoo Snacks Tortilla Chips Recognized as a Winner in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Sustainable Innovation Awards

Company Offers Climate-Friendly, Upcycled Tortilla Chips with Low Water Footprint

DALLAS, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a water savings of 20 gallons per bag of chips, Kazoo Snacks ' water-saving tortilla chips were named a winner of Good Housekeeping's 2023 Sustainable Innovation Awards in the 'plant-based pioneers' category.

Kazoo Snacks Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips Kazoo Snacks Lime Zest Tortilla Chips

A proud member of the Upcycled Food Association , Kazoo Snacks' Tortilla Chips are made using upcycled corn germ and a short list of other clean ingredients like salt and corn (or sunflower) oil. This sustainable food brand uses 40% less whole corn than conventional tortilla chips, while providing a richer corn flavor with more healthy fats, essential enzymes, and 67% more vitamin E.

As a result of being upcycled using the most nutrient-dense part of the corn kernel (which would have otherwise gone to a waste stream), Kazoo Snacks is able to significantly reduce its food and water-waste. In fact, just a few months ago, the company reached the major milestone of having saved 1 million gallons of water since its launch in 2021.

"We'd like to thank the entire team at Good Housekeeping for this highly regarded recognition," said Kazoo Snacks Founder, Josh Death. "We're honored to have the work we're doing in the food space independently validated by such a trusted and consistently reliable authority on consumer-packaged goods. We hope this distinction serves as proof that upcycled foods are not only incredibly tasty, but truly impactful for our planet as well!"

Kazoo Snacks Tortilla Chips are available in Restaurant and Lime Zest varieties, which can be found on Amazon, at Whole Foods, Central Market, and will soon launch nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Market.

The full list of award winners within Good Housekeeping's 2023 Sustainable Innovation Awards can be found on www.goodhousekeeping.com/sustainable .

ABOUT KAZOO SNACKS

Based out of Dallas, TX, Kazoo Snacks is on a mission to craft great-tasting, water-saving snacks for consumers to enjoy. Led by its founder, Joshua Death, Kazoo's goal is to save 1 billion gallons of water by 2025. Using its proprietary and patent-pending manufacturing process, the company combines upcycled corn germ and whole corn into an incredibly tasty and nutrient-dense tortilla chip. As a result, each bag of Kazoo Tortilla Chips saves at least 20 gallons of water with 67% more vitamin E than competing tortilla chip brands. Kazoo Snacks is available for purchase through Amazon, and at Whole Foods, Central Market and soon, Sprouts. Learn more at www.kazoosnacks.com .

