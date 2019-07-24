Kazuhm Adds Kubernetes-as-a-Service Offering to its Container-based Distributed Computing Platform

SAN DIEGO, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kazuhm, a container-based distributed computing platform, today announced the addition of a Kubernetes-as-a-Service (KaaS) offering to its platform. Kazuhm's KaaS offering lets DevOps teams set up, manage and tear down on-premise and cloud-based container clusters on demand, providing a simple, low-cost way to manage containers on a project-by-project basis.

A recent survey reveals 75% of CIOs and CTOs want to increase their use of containers to manage compute-heavy workloads. However, current container management solutions do not address concerns about resource allocation to successfully manage containers in multi-cloud, hybrid cloud, and on-premise distributed computing environments—specifically allowing users to run workloads on desktops. Furthermore, many organizations do not want to dedicate expensive, time-consuming, full-time resources to Kubernetes.

"With today's focus on agility, it is more important than ever to be able to quickly and easily stand up and tear down clusters without headaches and excessive costs," said Kazuhm CEO Tim O'Neal. "While adoption of Kubernetes is rapidly increasing, many people who recognize its benefits still do not know where to start, so they haven't yet implemented it. We believe resource recapture and a highly user-friendly experience are two keys to making containers and distributed computing accessible to all."

Kazuhm allows organizations to recapture existing IT resources and unused processing power, and intelligently manage workloads across a fabric of desktops, datacenters, cloud and edge. This creates a Kubernetes on-demand environment with organizations' existing hardware and/or cloud resources. With this approach, Kazuhm eliminates dedicated hardware requirements and delivers savings on high cloud costs. It also removes the complexity of container management with a highly simplified user experience.

Kazuhm KaaS is agnostic across clouds. Regardless of the organization's preferred cloud vendor, the user interface remains consistent. As a result, the user does not need to know commands or the specifics of how to manage containers in different clouds (e.g. AWS vs. Google Cloud). Additionally, with push-button application deployment, users outside of the DevOps team, such as data scientists or data engineers, can quickly and easily deploy container-based applications after they have been set up.

Kazuhm's KaaS offering is available at no cost for up to 10 on-premise nodes, and unlimited cloud resources can be managed the Kazuhm Basic product. To learn more about the solution, please visit https://www.kazuhm.com/solutions/#kubernetes.

About Kazuhm

Kazuhm is revolutionizing how companies process workloads through a new type of distributed computing technology. The Kazuhm SaaS platform unifies the compute resources of an organization from desktops, to servers, to cloud, to edge, creating a private compute fabric where containerized workloads can be intelligently placed and processed to optimize ease of use, performance, security and cost. Through an easy user interface, customers are leveraging Kazuhm today to simplify Kubernetes and the deployment of popular data science applications, build their own private distributed compute networks, run workloads on-premises enabling the lowest possible latency, and easily manage multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments. Kazuhm is a winner of the 2019 NAB Show "Product of the Year" and San Diego Venture Group 2019 "Cool Company." Learn more at www.Kazuhm.com.

