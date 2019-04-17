Kazuhm Wins 2019 NAB Show Product of the Year Award

SAN DIEGO, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kazuhm today announced that it received a Product of the Year award at the 2019 NAB Show—a program that aims to recognize the most significant and promising new products and technologies showcased by exhibitors. Kazuhm was specifically recognized in the IT Networking/Infrastructure and Security category.

Kazuhm is a workload processing platform that allows organizations to recapture existing IT resources and intelligently manage work across a fabric of desktops, data centers, cloud, and edge/Internet of Things (IoT). The intuitive user interface (UI) is easy to operate, helping to limit an organization's dependence on IT support. Enterprise customers typically see such benefits as lower IT and cloud costs, enhanced security, improved performance, and reduction of latency by enabling the right work to be processed on the right resource for the right reason.

"Since our company's inception, we've seen tremendous excitement and opportunity to apply our best-in-class solution to telecommunications, media and entertainment. These industries often require low-latency solutions for delivering entertainment services, or compute resource-heavy applications to support transcoding and rendering," said Tim O'Neal, Kazuhm CEO. "Regardless of the use case, Kazuhm is well-equipped to meet companies' growing needs in the space, as our secure, AI-enabled platform delivers optimal compute workload placement and processing across compute resources."

Adds O'Neal, "We're honored to be among the first class of technology providers to win an NAB Show Product of the Year award, and hope to harness the present momentum to serve this robust and evolving market."

NAB Show Product of the Year award winners were selected by a panel of industry experts in 16 categories and announced at an awards ceremony and cocktail reception at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort on April 10. To be eligible for an award, nominated products and technologies needed to be on display at the 2019 NAB Show for the first time and available for delivery in calendar year 2019. Additional details can be found here.

"Nominees like Kazuhm are revolutionizing the way people experience media and entertainment," said NAB Executive Vice President of Conventions and Business Operations, Chris Brown. "The 2019 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards highlight the best of what's new at the premier launchpad for breakthroughs at the intersection of media, entertainment and technology."

To learn more about Kazuhm, including its proprietary video transcoding application, which debuted at NAB this year, please visit www.Kazuhm.com.

About Kazuhm

Kazuhm is a next generation workload optimization platform that empowers companies to maximize all compute resources from desktop to server, to cloud. Founded with a belief that organizations have become too dependent on cloud computing, while disregarding the untapped resources that already exist within their organizations today, Kazuhm securely and efficiently recaptures unused processing power to boost productivity and minimize unnecessary IT investment. As the first fully-connected, commercial grade compute ecosystem, it allows organizations worldwide to process workloads at a fraction of the cost. Global IT managers and leaders have adopted Kazuhm's easy, centralized install process that puts resource control back into their hands. Learn more at www.Kazuhm.com.

About NAB Show

NAB Show, held April 6 - 11, 2019, in Las Vegas, NV, USA, is the world's largest and most comprehensive convention encompassing the convergence of media, entertainment and technology. With nearly 100,000 attendees from more than 160 countries and 1,700+ exhibitors, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and fuel the digital storytelling economy. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms and countless nationalities, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. Explore more at NABShow.com

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

