KB Financial Companies, LLC announces new Managing Directors

Julie has 30 years of experience in wealth planning and advisory services. Prior to joining KB Financial, Julie managed the outsourced family office needs of Goldman Sachs ultra-high net worth clients. Her clients included CEOs of public companies, managers of private equity firms and Silicon Valley billionaires. Julie managed a single family office for 200+ shareholders of one of America's largest privately held companies for twelve years and was a private banker at PNC for ten years. She started her career as a Bank Examiner for the Treasury Department. Julie is a Certified Financial Planner ™ who received a B.S. in Accounting from Rutgers School of Business. She is licensed as a life, property and casualty insurance producer, holds Series 7 and 63 securities licenses and has considerable family governance experience.

Richard brings over 35 years of experience in the financial services industry. He is an accomplished professional with research, institutional equity sales and management, investment banking, relationship management and business development expertise. During his career, he has gained experience across firms ranging from Canada's central bank, UBS, and Morgan Stanley. He was more recently Chief Operating Officer of a $1.0+ Billion AUM long-short equity hedge fund, and a successful fund raiser for a $100+ Billion AUM institutional fund manager. He has established a solid reputation counseling corporations on a diverse range of issues including capital raising and structure, relationship and operating management policy, regulatory compliance, and change of control.

ABOUT KB FINANCIAL COMPANIES – With roots dating back to 1983, KB Financial Companies, LLC is comprised of a team of highly qualified individuals in financial, tax and estate planning, insurance solutions, wealth management and merchant and investment banking, offering a variety of family office services to a diverse client base. We are dedicated to assisting our clients in the pursuit of their goals – whether that means growing and preserving family wealth for future generations or monetizing an interest in a closely-held business. Our integrated approach increases our ability to add significant value for entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, their family and business interests. KB Financial services clients through offices in Princeton, NJ and Point Pleasant Beach, NJ.

