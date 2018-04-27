KB Financial Group is Korea's leading financial services provider, offering a broad range of financial products and services. The Group was founded in 2008 to better serve clients, enable growth and deliver value in a rapidly changing financial environment. Our core strengths are our expertise, broad customer base, wide distribution network and strong franchise value.

Under the Group, there are 12 subsidiaries including KB Kookmin Bank, KB Securities, KB Insurance, KB Kookmin Card, KB Life Insurance, KB Asset Management, KB Capital, KB Savings Bank, KB Real Estate Trust, KB Investment, KB Credit Information and KB Data Systems. Through our businesses, we are providing integrated financial solutions and services to our clients to help them achieve their financial goals and thrive.

For more information, please visit the Investor Relations section of the website of KB Financial Group Inc. at www.kbfg.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kb-financial-group-inc-files-its-annual-report-on-form-20-f-300638013.html

SOURCE KB Financial Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.kbfg.com

