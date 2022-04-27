KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC. FILES ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F

SEOUL, South Korea, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 27, 2022, KB Financial Group Inc. filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F can be downloaded from www.kbfg.com, as well as from the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. Investors may request a hard copy of the 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge, by contacting [email protected].

About KB Financial Group Inc.

KB Financial Group is Korea's leading financial services provider, offering a broad range of financial products and services. The Group was founded in 2008 to better serve clients, enable growth and deliver value in a rapidly changing financial environment. Our core strengths are our expertise, broad customer base, wide distribution network and strong franchise value.

Under the Group, there are 13 subsidiaries including KB Kookmin Bank, KB Securities, KB Insurance, KB Kookmin Card, Prudential Life Insurance, KB Asset Management, KB Capital, KB Life Insurance, KB Real Estate Trust, KB Savings Bank, KB Investment, KB Data Systems and KB Credit Information. Through our businesses, we are providing integrated financial solutions and services to our clients to help them achieve their financial goals and thrive.

For more information, please visit the Investor Relations section of the website of KB Financial Group Inc. at www.kbfg.com.

SOURCE KB Financial Group Inc.