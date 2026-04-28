KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC. FILES ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F

SEOUL, South Korea, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 28, 2026, KB Financial Group Inc. filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F can be downloaded from www.kbfg.com, as well as from the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. Investors may request a hard copy of the 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge, by contacting [email protected].

About KB Financial Group Inc.

KB Financial Group is Korea's leading financial services provider, offering a broad range of financial products and services. The Group was founded in 2008 to better serve clients, enable growth and deliver value in a rapidly changing financial environment. Our core strengths are our expertise, broad customer base, wide distribution network and strong franchise value.

Under the Group, there are 11 subsidiaries including KB Kookmin Bank, KB Securities, KB Insurance, KB Kookmin Card, KB Life Insurance, KB Asset Management, KB Capital, KB Real Estate Trust, KB Savings Bank, KB Investment, and KB Data Systems. Through our businesses, we are providing integrated financial solutions and services to our clients to help them achieve their financial goals and thrive.

For more information, please visit the Investor Relations section of the website of KB Financial Group Inc. at www.kbfg.com.

Contact information regarding this press release:

Mr. Suk Young Sun, Tel: 822 2073 2813, Email: [email protected]

SOURCE KB Financial Group Inc.