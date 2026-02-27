KB HOME ANNOUNCES THE GRAND OPENING OF ITS NEWEST COMMUNITY IN SAN JACINTO, CALIFORNIA

Smith's Landing offers personalized new homes on large homesites with a planned community park and walking distance to schools, affordably priced from the mid $400,000s.

SAN JACINTO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the grand opening of Smith's Landing, a new-home community in San Jacinto, California. Nestled at the foot of the San Jacinto Mountains, the city of San Jacinto blends scenic views, small-town charm and a family friendly atmosphere. The new homes are designed for the way people live today, with popular features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. Smith's Landing offers large homesites and one- and two-story floor plans with up to four bedrooms and three baths. Homeowners will appreciate the planned community park, being walking distance to schools and no HOA.

What sets KB Home apart is the company's focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in the Inland Empire based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

"We are pleased to offer Southern California homebuyers a new community in San Jacinto, California, a city that offers beautiful mountain views and wide-open spaces," said Erick Montano, President of KB Home's Inland Empire division. "Homeowners will appreciate the large homesites, planned on-site park and being adjacent to Megan Cope Elementary School. The new neighborhood is also a short drive to boating and fishing at Diamond Valley Lake and hiking and mountain biking at Simpson Park. At KB Home, we're here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life."

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company's floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are also designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Smith's Landing is in a commuter-friendly location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. The new community is situated at the corner of Cottonwood Avenue and Cawston Avenue, close to Highway 74 and Highway 79, providing easy access to the area's major employers and medical facilities. Smith's Landing is near a variety of entertainment at Temecula Wine Country, Soboba Casino Resort and the Western Science Center. The new neighborhood is also minutes away from fishing and boating at Diamond Valley Lake and a short drive to Idyllwild and Palm Springs, which feature world-class resorts and year-round outdoor recreation, including golfing, hiking and biking.

The Smith's Landing sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the mid $400,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the United States. We operate in 49 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

