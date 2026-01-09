Somerset offers personalized new homes with spacious backyards and close to local schools and parks, priced from the mid $400,000s.

VICTORVILLE, Calif., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the grand opening of Somerset, a new community situated in Victorville, California, which provides the perfect blend of small-town charm, outdoor adventure, picturesque desert landscapes and panoramic views of the San Bernardino Mountains. The new homes are designed for the way people live today, with popular features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The one- and two-story homes feature up to five bedrooms and three baths and expansive backyards. Homeowners will appreciate the community's proximity to local schools and parks.

KB Home announces the grand opening of its newest community in Victorville, California.

What sets KB Home apart is the company's focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

"We are pleased to offer Southern California homebuyers new homes with spacious backyards in Victorville, a city featuring beautiful mountain views and picturesque desert landscapes," said Erick Montano, President of KB Home's Inland Empire division. "Homeowners will appreciate the proximity to local schools and parks, including Mojave Narrows Regional Park. At KB Home, we're here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life."

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company's floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are also designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Somerset is in a commuter-friendly location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. The new community is situated at the corner of Luna Road and Monte Vista Road, providing easy access to Interstate 15, U.S. Highway 395, Highway 18 and major employment centers in San Bernardino and Barstow as well as several medical facilities, including Desert Valley Hospital and Kaiser Permanente® High Desert Medical Offices. Somerset is close to shopping and dining at The Mall at Victor Valley and Costco Wholesale®. The new neighborhood is also just minutes away from hiking and biking at Mojave Narrows Regional Park and camping, fishing and bird watching at Lake Hesperia.

The Somerset sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the mid $400,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the United States. We operate in 49 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

For Further Information:

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583

[email protected]

SOURCE KB Home