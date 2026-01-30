KB HOME NAMED TO FORTUNE'S WORLD'S MOST ADMIRED COMPANIES LIST FOR 10TH TIME

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., has been named to Fortune's 2026 list of World's Most Admired Companies. The annual ranking, compiled by Fortune in partnership with Korn Ferry, is based on an independent survey of thousands of senior executives, directors and analysts who evaluate companies on reputation and performance.

This marks the 10th time that KB Home has been named to the list. The company scored above industry benchmarks across several key categories, including innovation, use of corporate assets, financial soundness, quality of products and social responsibility, underscoring its long-standing leadership within the homebuilding industry, particularly its focus on delivering personalized, affordably priced homes.

KB Home named to Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies list for the 10th time. Post this

"Being recognized by Fortune as one of the World's Most Admired Companies for the 10th time reflects the consistency of our strategy and the trust we've earned from customers, partners and the communities we serve," said Jeffrey Mezger, KB Home's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This honor is a testament to our teams' focus on helping families achieve the dream of homeownership while operating with discipline and purpose. We continue to invest in innovation, sustainability and a culture that embeds the customer at the center of every decision."

Fortune collaborated with partner Korn Ferry on this corporate reputation survey, which evaluates approximately 1,500 companies, including the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue and non-U.S. companies in the Fortune Global 500 database with revenues of $10 billion or more. Korn Ferry surveyed 685 companies from 29 countries to select the largest in each industry. To determine the best-regarded companies, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on criteria from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the United States. We operate in 49 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

For Further Information:



Cara Kane, KB Home

321-299-6844

[email protected]

SOURCE KB Home