KB HOME OPENS ARBOR AND CANOPY WITHIN PARKVIEW, A NEW, GATED MASTER PLAN IN A SOUGHT-AFTER FONTANA, CALIFORNIA LOCATION

Two new communities, priced from the mid $500Ks, with planned amenities and walking distance to parks and local schools, are now open for tours.

FONTANA, Calif., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the opening of Arbor and Canopy, two new communities within the gated Parkview master plan offering personalized homes in a desirable Fontana, California location.

Arbor and Canopy at Parkview at a Glance:

KB Home, one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the opening of Arbor and Canopy, two new communities within the gated Parkview master plan offering personalized homes in a desirable Fontana, California location.

Price: From the mid $500,000s

From the mid $500,000s Location: Fontana, California, at the corner of Live Oak Avenue and Village Drive near Interstates 10 and 15 as well as Highway 60

Fontana, California, at the corner of Live Oak Avenue and Village Drive near Interstates 10 and 15 as well as Highway 60 Home type: Two-story single-family detached homes

Two-story single-family detached homes Bedrooms/baths: Up to 5 bedrooms and 3 baths

Up to 5 bedrooms and 3 baths School district: Fontana Unified School District

Fontana Unified School District Amenities: Gated master plan with a planned swimming pool, park, children's playground and walking paths

Arbor and Canopy at Parkview are in a central location that provides convenient access to Interstates 10 and 15 as well as Highway 60, which connects residents to the Inland Empire's major employment centers and the Ontario International Airport. The new communities are adjacent to Southridge Park, which features an aquatic center, baseball diamonds, playgrounds, sports courts and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. Homeowners will enjoy nearby shopping, dining and entertainment at Ontario Mills®, The Station at Eastvale, Toyota Arena and historic downtown Riverside. Parkview is also close to outdoor recreation, including golfing at Quarry Oak Golf Club and hiking and jogging at Southridge Village Open Space Reserve.

"With Arbor and Canopy at Parkview, we're introducing two beautiful communities within a new gated master plan in a prime Fontana location. Parkview also features several planned amenities and is walking distance to parks and schools," said Erick Montano, President of KB Home's Inland Empire division. "At KB Home, we focus on creating value through competitive, transparent pricing and giving buyers the ability to personalize their home based on what matters most to them. We put them in control, so they're not paying for features they don't value or compromising on ones they do."

The homes at Arbor and Canopy at Parkview are designed for contemporary living, with modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. Homebuyers can personalize their new home, from floor plan and exterior style to where they live in the community, and then bring their vision to life at the KB Home Design Studio, where they can select from a wide range of interior design choices that fit their style and budget.

KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet, offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings compared to new homes without certification.

The Arbor and Canopy at Parkview sales offices and model homes are now open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Live video tours are also available. For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S. We operate in 49 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be one of the top customer-ranked national homebuilders based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

For Further Information:

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583

[email protected]

SOURCE KB Home