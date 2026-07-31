KB HOME OPENS AURORA, A NEW COMMUNITY WITHIN ONE LAKE, A DESIRABLE MASTER PLAN IN FAIRFIELD, CALIFORNIA

New community, priced from the $590Ks and featuring resort-style amenities, is now open for tours.

FAIRFIELD, Calif., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the opening of Aurora, a new-home community within the One Lake master plan in Fairfield, California.

Aurora at One Lake at a Glance:

KB Home announces the opening of Aurora, a new-home community within the One Lake master plan in Fairfield, California.

Price: From the $590,000s

From the $590,000s Location: Fairfield, California, at the corner of Vanden Road and One Lake Drive

Fairfield, California, at the corner of Vanden Road and One Lake Drive Home type: Two-story, single-family detached homes

Two-story, single-family detached homes Bedrooms/baths: Up to 5 bedrooms and 3 baths

Up to 5 bedrooms and 3 baths Schools: Travis Unified School District

Travis Unified School District Amenities: Resident access to One Lake's resort-style pool, spa, club lounge, community center, kitchen, amphitheater, fire pit, yoga area, parks, barbecues, playgrounds and trails, all situated around a scenic lake

Aurora at One Lake is in an ideal location that provides convenient access to the Fairfield-Vacaville Hannigan Capitol Corridor® train station, Interstate 80 and the North Bay's major employers, including Travis Air Force Base. The new community is a short drive to Nut Tree Plaza and Vacaville Premium Outlets® for shopping, dining and entertainment. Outdoor enthusiasts will also appreciate the proximity to several popular golf courses and Rockville Hills Regional Park for hiking and biking.

The homes at Aurora at One Lake are designed for contemporary living, with modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. Homebuyers can personalize their new home, from floor plan and exterior style to where they live in the community, and then bring their vision to life at the KB Home Design Studio, where they can select from a wide range of interior design choices that fit their style and budget.

"With Aurora, we're bringing beautiful new homes to the sought-after One Lake master plan in Fairfield, California. Homeowners will appreciate One Lake's resort-style amenities, which include a scenic lake, pool, spa, club lounge, community center, amphitheater and parks," said Matt Sauls, President of KB Home's North Bay division. "At KB Home, we focus on creating value through competitive, transparent pricing and giving buyers the ability to personalize their home based on what matters most to them. We put them in control, so they're not paying for features they don't value or compromising on ones they do."

KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet, offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings compared to new homes without certification.

The Aurora at One Lake sales office and model homes are now open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Live video tours are also available. For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S. We operate in 50 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be one of the top customer-ranked national homebuilders based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

For Further Information:

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583

[email protected]

SOURCE KB Home