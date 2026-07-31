KB HOME OPENS POPPY AND QUINN WITHIN VALENCIA, A PREMIER LOS ANGELES COUNTY MASTER PLAN

Two new communities with resort-style amenities and close to award-winning schools are now open for tours.

VALENCIA, Calif., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the opening of Poppy and Quinn, two new communities within the touted Valencia master plan in Valencia, California.

Poppy and Quinn at Valencia at a Glance:

KB Home announces the opening of Poppy, a new-home community within the touted Valencia master plan in Valencia, California. KB Home announces the opening of Quinn, a new-home community within the touted Valencia master plan in Valencia, California.

Price: From the $760,000s (Poppy) and $860,000s (Quinn)

From the $760,000s (Poppy) and $860,000s (Quinn) Location: Valencia, California, at the corner of West Magic Mountain Parkway and Golden Yarrow Street

Valencia, California, at the corner of West Magic Mountain Parkway and Golden Yarrow Street Home type: Two-story single-family homes (Poppy); three-story single-family homes (Quinn)

Two-story single-family homes (Poppy); three-story single-family homes (Quinn) Bedrooms/baths: 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths (Poppy); 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths (Quinn)

3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths (Poppy); 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths (Quinn) School Districts: William S. Hart and Newhall School Districts

William S. Hart and Newhall School Districts Amenities: 10,000 acres of open space, parks and gathering spaces, a garden, recreation center with pools, cabanas and lounge areas, and over 30 miles of interconnected trails and multimodal pathways that can be explored by foot, bike or Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV)

Valencia's on-site open space, parks, trails, recreation center, swimming pools, cabanas and lounge areas create a distinct sense of community. The master plan provides easy access to Interstate 5, Highway 126 and the area's major employment centers, including CalArts, College of the Canyons and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. Poppy and Quinn at Valencia are close to shopping, dining and entertainment at Westfield Valencia Town Center, Old Town Newhall and Six Flags® Magic Mountain. The new communities are also minutes to outdoor recreation, including hiking/biking trails and several popular golf courses.

The homes at Poppy and Quinn at Valencia are designed for contemporary living, with modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. Homebuyers can personalize their new home at the KB Home Design Studio, where they can select from a wide range of interior design choices that fit their style and budget.

"With Poppy and Quinn, we're bringing beautiful, new two- and three-story homes to a sought-after master plan that offers a wide variety of resort-style amenities. The new neighborhoods are also close to award-winning schools in the William S. Hart and Newhall School Districts," said Keltie Cole, President of KB Home's L.A. and Ventura Counties division. "At KB Home, we focus on creating value through competitive, transparent pricing and giving buyers the ability to personalize their home based on what matters most to them. We put them in control, so they're not paying for features they don't value or compromising on ones they do."

KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet, offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings compared to new homes without certification.

The Poppy and Quinn at Valencia sales offices and model homes are now open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Live video tours are also available. For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S. We operate in 50 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be one of the top customer-ranked national homebuilders based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

For Further Information:

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583

[email protected]

SOURCE KB Home