KB HOME OPENS ELOWEN: NEW TOWNHOMES FROM THE $390Ks IN LAS VEGAS

New gated community close to local schools and parks is now open for tours.

LAS VEGAS, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the opening of Elowen, a new gated community offering personalized townhomes in Las Vegas.

Elowen at a Glance:

KB Home announces the opening of Elowen, a new gated community offering personalized townhomes in Las Vegas.

Price: From the $390,000s

From the $390,000s Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, at the corner of North Durango Drive and Grand Montecito Parkway near Interstate 11 and Las Vegas Beltway (CC-215)

Las Vegas, Nevada, at the corner of North Durango Drive and Grand Montecito Parkway near Interstate 11 and Las Vegas Beltway (CC-215) Home type: Two-story townhomes

Two-story townhomes Bedrooms/baths: Up to 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths

Up to 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths School district: Clark County School District

Elowen provides convenient access to Interstate 11 and 215 Beltway, which connect residents to the area's major employers, including Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center®. The community is situated in the Centennial Hills area, which offers shopping, dining and entertainment, and is a short drive to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip. Elowen is also walking distance to Raptor Play Park and Viper Park, which features a children's playground and sports fields. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the community's proximity to Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon.

The homes at Elowen are designed for contemporary living, with modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, ample storage space and private, gated front courtyards. Homebuyers can personalize their new home, from floor plan and exterior style to where they live in the community, and then bring their vision to life at the KB Home Design Studio, where they can select from a wide range of interior design choices that fit their style and budget.

"With Elowen, we're bringing a new gated community to a prime Centennial Hills location. The new community is close to local schools, parks and outdoor recreation," said Jim McDade, President of KB Home's Las Vegas division. "At KB Home, we focus on creating value through competitive, transparent pricing and giving buyers the ability to personalize their home based on what matters most to them. We put them in control, so they're not paying for features they don't value or compromising on ones they do."

KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet, offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings compared to new homes without certification.

The Elowen sales office and model homes are now open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Live video tours are also available. For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S. We operate in 50 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be one of the top customer-ranked national homebuilders based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

For Further Information:

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583

[email protected]

SOURCE KB Home