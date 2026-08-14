KB HOME OPENS BRIGHTON CROSSINGS, A NEW COMMUNITY PRICED FROM THE $460Ks WITHIN A DESIRABLE BRIGHTON, COLORADO MASTER PLAN

New community with resort-style amenities and walking distance to schools is now open for tours.

BRIGHTON, Colo., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the opening of Brighton Crossings, a new-home community in Brighton, Colorado.

Brighton Crossings at a Glance:

KB Home, one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the opening of Brighton Crossings, a new-home community in Brighton, Colorado.

Price: From the $460,000s

From the $460,000s Location: Brighton, Colorado, at the corner of Longs Peak Street and North Golden Eagle Parkway near Interstate 76

Brighton, Colorado, at the corner of Longs Peak Street and North Golden Eagle Parkway near Interstate 76 Home type: One- and two-story, single-family detached homes

One- and two-story, single-family detached homes Bedrooms/baths: Up to 6 bedrooms and 3 baths

Up to 6 bedrooms and 3 baths School district: Brighton School District 27J

Brighton School District 27J Amenities: Resident access to resort-style splash pad, community and fitness center, event space, lounge, pools, parks, sports courts and playgrounds

Brighton Crossings is in an ideal location that provides convenient access to Interstate 76, E-470 and Denver's major employment centers. The new community is a short drive to downtown Brighton, which offers a farmers' market, shopping, dining and entertainment. Outdoor enthusiasts will also appreciate the proximity to Barr Lake State Park for wildlife viewing, hiking, biking and boating.

The homes at Brighton Crossings are designed for contemporary living, with modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. Homebuyers can personalize their new home, from floor plan and exterior style to where they live in the community, and then bring their vision to life at the KB Home Design Studio, where they can select from a wide range of interior design choices that fit their style and budget.

"With Brighton Crossings, we're bringing beautiful new homes to a sought-after master plan in Brighton, Colorado. Homeowners will appreciate the community's resort-style amenities, which include a splash pad, community and fitness center, lounge, pools, parks, sports courts and playgrounds," said Kevin McAndrews, President of KB Home's Colorado division. "At KB Home, we focus on creating value through competitive, transparent pricing and giving buyers the ability to personalize their home based on what matters most to them. We put them in control, so they're not paying for features they don't value or compromising on ones they do."

KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet, offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings compared to new homes without certification.

The Brighton Crossings sales office and model home are now open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Live video tours are also available. For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S. We operate in 50 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be one of the top customer-ranked national homebuilders based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

For Further Information:

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583

[email protected]

SOURCE KB Home