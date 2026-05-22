KB HOME OPENS CLOUDBREAK RIDGE, A GATED COLLECTION OF HOMES WITHIN SUMMERLIN, A PREMIER LAS VEGAS MASTER PLAN

Two new communities, priced from the low $800Ks, with resort-style amenities and close to highly ranked schools, are now open for tours.

LAS VEGAS, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the opening of Enclaves and Reserves at Cloudbreak Ridge, two new communities within Summerlin's La Madre Peaks Village in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Enclaves and Reserves at Cloudbreak Ridge at a Glance:

KB Home, one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the opening of Enclaves and Reserves at Cloudbreak Ridge, two new communities within Summerlin’s La Madre Peaks Village in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Price: From the low $800,000s

From the low $800,000s Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, at the corner of Park Drift Trail and Sandstone Rise Drive

Las Vegas, Nevada, at the corner of Park Drift Trail and Sandstone Rise Drive Home type: One- and two-story, single-family detached homes

One- and two-story, single-family detached homes Bedrooms/baths: Up to 5 bedrooms and 5 baths

Up to 5 bedrooms and 5 baths Schools: Linda Rankin Givens Elementary School, Sig Rogich Middle School, Palo Verde High School

Givens Elementary School, Sig Rogich Middle School, Palo Verde High School Amenities: Resident access to Summerlin's resort-style amenities, including parks, pools, community centers, children's playgrounds, trails, and sport courts and fields

Enclaves and Reserves at Cloudbreak Ridge are in an ideal location that provides convenient access to Interstates 15 and 215, Las Vegas' major employment centers and Harry Reid International Airport. The new communities are a short drive to downtown Summerlin and Red Rock® Casino Resort & Spa for shopping, dining and entertainment. Outdoor enthusiasts will also appreciate the proximity to Red Rock Canyon, Lone Mountain Peak and Lone Mountain Regional Park.

"With Enclaves and Reserves at Cloudbreak Ridge, we're introducing two new communities in a gated and highly desirable location in Las Vegas. The communities offer beautiful mountain and city views, and homeowners will have access to Summerlin's resort-style amenities, including Grand Park, a 100-acre park and town center," said Jim McDade, President of KB Home's Las Vegas division. "At KB Home, we focus on creating value through competitive, transparent pricing and giving buyers the ability to personalize their home based on what matters most to them. We put them in control, so they're not paying for features they don't value or compromising on ones they do."

The homes at Enclaves and Reserves at Cloudbreak Ridge are designed for contemporary living, with modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. Homebuyers can personalize their new home, from floor plan and exterior style to where they live in the community, and then bring their vision to life at the KB Home Design Studio, where they can select from a wide range of interior design choices that fit their style and budget.

KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet, offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings compared to new homes without certification.

The Enclaves and Reserves at Cloudbreak Ridge sales offices and model homes are now open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Live video tours are also available. For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S. We operate in 49 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be one of the top customer-ranked national homebuilders based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

For Further Information:

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583

[email protected]

SOURCE KB Home