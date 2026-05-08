KB HOME OPENS HAWTHORN AND LAMBERT AT CHERRY RANCH: NEW HOMES FROM THE $590Ks IN DESIRABLE SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA

New communities in the heart of Sonoma Wine Country and minutes from historic downtown Santa Rosa are now open for tours.

SANTA ROSA, Calif., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the opening of Hawthorn and Lambert at Cherry Ranch, which offer personalized single-family and paired homes in highly desirable Santa Rosa, California.

Hawthorn and Lambert at Cherry Ranch at a Glance:

KB Home, one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the opening of Hawthorn and Lambert at Cherry Ranch, which offer personalized single-family and paired homes in highly desirable Santa Rosa, California. KB Home, one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the opening of Hawthorn and Lambert at Cherry Ranch, which offer personalized single-family and paired homes in highly desirable Santa Rosa, California.

Price: From the $590,000s

From the $590,000s Location: Santa Rosa, California, on Fresno Avenue just south of Sebastopol Road, near the Highway 12 and U.S. Highway 101 interchange

Santa Rosa, California, on Fresno Avenue just south of Sebastopol Road, near the Highway 12 and U.S. Highway 101 interchange Home type: Two-story single-family and paired homes

Two-story single-family and paired homes Bedrooms/baths: Up to 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths

Up to 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths School district: Santa Rosa City Schools

Hawthorn and Lambert at Cherry Ranch provide convenient access to Highway 12 and U.S. Highway 101, which connect residents to downtown San Francisco, the North Bay's major employment centers and Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport. The communities are situated in the heart of Sonoma Wine Country, just minutes from historic downtown Santa Rosa and Old Courthouse Square and a short drive to seaside towns and popular beaches. Cherry Ranch is also close to many cultural attractions, including the Charles M. Schulz Museum, Children's Museum of Sonoma County and the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. Homeowners will enjoy shopping, dining and entertainment at Santa Rosa Plaza and on Santa Rosa's historic Fourth Street.

The homes at Cherry Ranch are designed for contemporary living, with modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. Homebuyers can personalize their new home, from floor plan and exterior style to where they live in the community, and then bring their vision to life at the KB Home Design Studio, where they can select from a wide range of interior design choices that fit their style and budget.

"With Hawthorn and Lambert, we're bringing two new-home communities to a beautiful Sonoma County setting," said Matt Sauls, President of KB Home's North Bay division. "At KB Home, we focus on creating value through competitive, transparent pricing and giving buyers the ability to personalize their home based on what matters most to them. We put them in control, so they're not paying for features they don't value or compromising on ones they do."

KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet, offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings compared to new homes without certification.

The Hawthorn and Lambert at Cherry Ranch sales office and model homes are now open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Live video tours are also available. For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S. We operate in 49 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be one of the top customer-ranked national homebuilders based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

For Further Information:



Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583

[email protected]

SOURCE KB Home