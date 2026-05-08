KB HOME OPENS HORIZON WITHIN BELLA TIERRA, A SOUGHT-AFTER MASTER PLAN IN A DESIRABLE EAST TUCSON, ARIZONA LOCATION

New community with on-site amenities and close to schools and parks is now open for tours.

TUCSON, Ariz., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the opening of Horizon, a new community offering personalized homes within the Bella Tierra master plan in a highly desirable East Tucson location.

Bella Tierra Horizon at a Glance:

KB Home, one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the opening of Horizon, a new community offering personalized homes within the Bella Tierra master plan in a highly desirable East Tucson location.

Price: From the $390,000s

From the $390,000s Location: East Tucson, Arizona, on East Irvington Road between South Houghton Road and South Camino Seco

East Tucson, Arizona, on East Irvington Road between South Houghton Road and South Camino Seco Home type: One-story single-family homes

One-story single-family homes Bedrooms/baths: Up to 4 bedrooms and 2 baths

Up to 4 bedrooms and 2 baths Amenities: Eight parks with children's playgrounds, ramadas, open space, walking trails and dog parks

Bella Tierra Horizon provides easy access to Interstate 10, downtown Tucson, Tucson International Airport and the area's major employment centers, including UA® Tech Park, Amazon Distribution Center, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and Pima Community College East Campus. The new community is minutes from Lincoln Regional Park, a 191-acre recreation hub that offers soccer fields, children's playgrounds, a baseball and softball complex, basketball court, dog park and recreation center with a fitness area, swimming pool and splash pad. Bella Tierra Horizon is also close to shopping and dining at Old Spanish Trail Marketplace and Houghton Town Center. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the neighborhood's proximity to several golf courses and the Tucson Loop, a 131-mile walking and biking path.

The homes at Bella Tierra Horizon are designed for contemporary living, with modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. Homebuyers can personalize their new home, from floor plan and exterior style to where they live in the community, and then bring their vision to life at the KB Home Design Studio, where they can select from a wide range of interior design choices that fit their style and budget.

"With Bella Tierra Horizon, we're bringing beautiful new homes to our highly desirable East Tucson master plan with a wide variety of community amenities," said Amy McReynolds, President of KB Home's Tucson division. "At KB Home, we focus on creating value through competitive, transparent pricing and giving buyers the ability to personalize their home based on what matters most to them. We put them in control, so they're not paying for features they don't value or compromising on ones they do."

KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet, offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings compared to new homes without certification.

The Bella Tierra Horizon sales office and model homes are now open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Live video tours are also available. For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S. We operate in 49 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be one of the top customer-ranked national homebuilders based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

For Further Information:



Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583

[email protected]

SOURCE KB Home