KB HOME OPENS TOWNSEND: NEW PAIRED HOMES FROM THE MID $700s IN SANTEE, CALIFORNIA

New community in San Diego County within walking distance of local schools, parks and outdoor recreation is now open for tours.

SANTEE, Calif., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the opening of Townsend, which offers a rare opportunity to own a new townhome in Santee, California.

Townsend at a Glance:

KB Home, one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the opening of Townsend, which offers a rare opportunity to own a new townhome in Santee, California.

Price: From the mid $700,000s

From the mid $700,000s Location: Santee, California, at the corner of Mission Gorge Road and Aubrey Glen Drive near Highways 52 and 125

Santee, California, at the corner of Mission Gorge Road and Aubrey Glen Drive near Highways 52 and 125 Home type: Three-story paired homes

Three-story paired homes Bedrooms/baths: 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths

3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths School districts: Santee School District

Santee School District Amenities: Planned community open space, turf area, picnic seating and children's playground

Townsend is in a central San Diego County location that provides convenient access to Interstate 8, Highway 52 and Highway 125, which connect residents to San Diego International Airport and major employers in Miramar, Sorrento Valley, Kearny Mesa and El Cajon. The community is a short drive to popular beaches and downtown San Diego for world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. Outdoor enthusiasts will also appreciate being minutes from hiking and biking at Mission Trails Regional Park.

The homes at Townsend are designed for contemporary living, with modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. Homebuyers can personalize their new home, from floor plan and exterior style to where they live in the community, and then bring their vision to life at the KB Home Design Studio, where they can select from a wide range of interior design choices that fit their style and budget.

"With Townsend, we're bringing beautiful new townhomes to Santee, a highly desirable city in San Diego County. The new community includes a variety of planned on-site amenities and is within walking distance of local schools, parks and outdoor recreation," said Steve Ruffner, Regional General Manager of KB Home's Coastal division. "At KB Home, we focus on creating value through competitive, transparent pricing and giving buyers the ability to personalize their home based on what matters most to them. We put them in control, so they're not paying for features they don't value or compromising on ones they do."

KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet, offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings compared to new homes without certification.

Additionally, the homes at Townsend are built to the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety®'s (IBHS) highest wildfire resilience standards, incorporating fire-resistant materials and construction methods designed to protect against direct flame contact, radiant heat and wind-driven embers. Features include Class A fire-rated roofs, noncombustible gutters, upgraded windows and doors, ember- and flame-resistant vents, and a 5-foot noncombustible buffer around structures. At the neighborhood level, wildfire risk is further reduced by separating most structures by more than 10 feet and decreasing potential fuels through fire-resistant materials such as all-metal fencing systems.

The Townsend sales office and model homes are now open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Live video tours are also available. For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S. We operate in 50 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be one of the top customer-ranked national homebuilders based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

For Further Information:

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583

[email protected]

SOURCE KB Home