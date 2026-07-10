KB HOME OPENS MEADOWBROOK: NEW TOWNHOMES IN CAMPBELL, CALIFORNIA

New community in the heart of Silicon Valley and within walking distance of highly rated schools and local parks is now open for tours.

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the opening of Meadowbrook, which offers a rare opportunity to own a new townhome in Campbell, California.

Meadowbrook at a Glance:

KB Home, one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the opening of Meadowbrook, which offers a rare opportunity to own a new townhome in Campbell, California.

Price: From $1.2M

From $1.2M Location: Campbell, California, on Virginia Avenue just south of West Campbell Avenue and near San Tomas Expressway

Campbell, California, on Virginia Avenue just south of West Campbell Avenue and near San Tomas Expressway Home type: Three-story townhomes

Three-story townhomes Bedrooms/baths: Up to 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths

Up to 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths School districts: Campbell Union School District and Campbell Union High School District

Campbell Union School District and Campbell Union High School District Amenities: Park and playground

Meadowbrook is in a central location that provides convenient access to San Tomas Expressway, Highway 17 and Highway 85, which connect residents to Silicon Valley's major employers and San Jose Mineta International Airport. The community is a short drive to Santana Row and minutes away from downtown Campbell and The Pruneyard Shopping Center for shopping, dining and entertainment. Meadowbrook is also close to art galleries and museums, including Ainsley House. Homeowners will appreciate the proximity to outdoor recreation at Los Gatos Creek Trail and Lexington and Stevens Creek Reservoirs.

The homes at Meadowbrook are designed for contemporary living, with modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. Homebuyers can personalize their new home at the KB Home Design Studio, where they can select from a wide range of interior design choices that fit their style and budget.

"With Meadowbrook, we're bringing beautiful new townhomes to Campbell, a highly desirable city in Silicon Valley. The new community is within walking distance of highly ranked schools and John D. Morgan Park," said Oren Hershkovich, Regional General Manager of KB Home Northern California. "At KB Home, we focus on creating value through competitive, transparent pricing and giving buyers the ability to personalize their home based on what matters most to them. We put them in control, so they're not paying for features they don't value or compromising on ones they do."

KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet, offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings compared to new homes without certification.

The Meadowbrook sales office and model homes are now open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Live video tours are also available. For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S. We operate in 50 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be one of the top customer-ranked national homebuilders based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

For Further Information:

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583

[email protected]

SOURCE KB Home