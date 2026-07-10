KB HOME OPENS ENCLAVES AT TUMAMOC: HOMES PRICED FROM THE LOW $300Ks IN A CENTRAL TUCSON, ARIZONA LOCATION

New community close to downtown Tucson, The University of Arizona and major employers is now open for tours.

TUCSON, Ariz., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the opening of Enclaves at Tumamoc, a new community offering personalized homes in Tucson, Arizona.

Enclaves at Tumamoc at a Glance:

KB Home, one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the opening of Enclaves at Tumamoc, a new community offering personalized homes in Tucson, Arizona.

Price: From the low $300,000s

From the low $300,000s Location: Tucson, Arizona, at the corner of West St. Mary's Road and West Anklam Road near Interstate 10

Tucson, Arizona, at the corner of West St. Mary's Road and West Anklam Road near Interstate 10 Home type: One- and two-story, single-family detached homes

One- and two-story, single-family detached homes Bedrooms/baths: Up to 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths

Enclaves at Tumamoc is in a convenient location near Interstate 10 and the Sun Link Streetcar, which provide easy access to some of Tucson's major employers, including Raytheon, Caterpillar®, St. Mary's Hospital and Banner – University Medical Center. The new neighborhood is also within walking distance of Pima Community College West Campus and minutes away from The University of Arizona®. Enclaves at Tumamoc is close to shopping, dining and entertainment in downtown Tucson and Mercado San Agustín. Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy the proximity to Starr Pass, Tucson Mountain Park and Tumamoc Hill Trail.

The homes at Enclaves at Tumamoc are designed for contemporary living, with modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. Homebuyers can personalize their new home, from floor plan and exterior style to where they live in the community, and then bring their vision to life at the KB Home Design Studio, where they can select from a wide range of interior design choices that fit their style and budget.

"With Enclaves at Tumamoc, we're bringing a new-home community to a central location close to downtown Tucson, The University of Arizona and the area's major employers," said Amy McReynolds, President of KB Home's Tucson division. "At KB Home, we focus on creating value through competitive, transparent pricing and giving buyers the ability to personalize their home based on what matters most to them. We put them in control, so they're not paying for features they don't value or compromising on ones they do."

KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet, offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings compared to new homes without certification.

The Enclaves at Tumamoc sales office and model homes are now open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Live video tours are also available. For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S. We operate in 50 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be one of the top customer-ranked national homebuilders based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

For Further Information:

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583

[email protected]

SOURCE KB Home