KBA partners with Gravie to Provide New Health Coverage Offering to Hall of Fame Benefits

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Benefit Administrators (KBA) in partnership with Hall of Fame Benefits, an affiliate of the Pro Football Hall of Fame (HOF), announced today that it has selected health benefits marketplace, Gravie, to provide health plan options for retired professional football players.

Through the partnership, retired professional football players will have access to Gravie's marketplace where they can shop for and enroll in individual health plans. Retired players will also have access to Gravie Care – a service that supports members in navigating providers, making sense of bills or claims and navigating the healthcare system with ease.

Not only will the partnership offer health benefit options for retired players, it will also provide a new tax-free solution for employers. Through Gravie, employers can now take advantage of ICHRA health benefits. This approach allows employers to provide tax-free dollars to their employees, which they can in turn use to buy individual health plans through Gravie's marketplace. With Gravie's defined contribution approach, employers can set a fixed benefits budget while also giving employees the freedom to choose a plan that best fits their needs.

"We are pleased to be able to play a role in improving the health of former professional football players," said co-founder and executive chairman of Gravie, Abir Sen. "This partnership will allow retired players to access comprehensive health benefits and value-added services from Gravie."

Larry Dust, CEO of KBA said, "With insurance premiums increasing for both individuals and companies today, we are excited to add Gravie's state of the art shopping platform to KBA's partnership with Hall of Fame Benefits. Providing solutions that impact the fiscal and physical health of the former professional football player is the most important play in our playbook."

The partnership comes perfectly timed with this fall's open enrollment period that's just around the corner.

About Gravie

Gravie's approach to health benefits is disrupting traditional models, putting individuals and their health back at the center in a way that's beneficial to employees and employers' bottom lines and overall satisfaction. Gravie was founded on a legacy of innovation with leaders from some of the most industry-changing healthcare companies who continue to reinvent and push the status quo to better meet the needs of individuals and teams today. With expert advisors, smart technology and a streamlined model, Gravie alleviates much of the headache associated with choosing and managing a healthcare plan, providing better options for employees with controlled and reduced costs for employers. Gravie has served over 900 employers and over 62,000 individuals across the U.S. To learn more visit www.gravie.com.

About KBA

Key Benefit Administrators is recognized as the largest, independently owned, third party administrator in the United States. KBA was founded in 1979 by Larry Dust on the principles of delivering innovative healthcare risk management and high tech/high touch service at an exceptional level. To learn more visit www.keybenefit.com

About Hall of Fame Benefits

Hall of Fame Benefits, an affiliate of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is tackling the current issues surrounding health benefits for former players, employee partners and fans. Hall of Fame Benefits is a specialized benefits organization focused on unique benefit solutions for both individuals and employers. Its focus is to fill the gaps in benefits for former players and their families – regardless of whether the former player is a Hall of Famer or never made it onto an active roster – with a new playbook of creative solutions and concierge services. To learn more visit www.hofbenefits.com.

