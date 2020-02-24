KBK Organics All-Natural Laundry Detergent Celebrates Continued Success

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With only 6 months in business, KBK Organics has been invited to first round submissions for Whole Foods Market, South East locals. KBK Organics is so thrilled about the opportunity and are temporarily giving a special offer. The goal is for consumers to experience this product in order to see what the hype is about.

Unscented /Perfect for Newborns & Infants Honey Suckle, Lemon Verbena, Lavender, Unscented

Whether skin sensitive or just simply enjoy an all-natural laundry detergent, then KBK organics is definitely the company to watch. KBK Organics focusses on one product and one product only. 5-Star All-Natural Laundry Detergent. Perfect for skin sensitivities.

The laundry experience is perfect for H.E. washing machines as this powdered detergent never leaves a chalky residue. The manufacturing of this product is sifted to create the look and feel of a very light fairy dust.

After the first wash, the fabrics will have a softer feel with a wonderful smell. KBK Organics' laundry detergent consistently outperforms traditional detergent because the plant-based ingredients work harder than chemical concoctions. There is less soap needed to achieve cleanliness and the clothing comes out of the dryer without the gummy feeling that standard detergents can leave behind.

Skin is the largest organ on the body. It is unknowingly the first line of defense. What is absorbed through the skin can affect other parts of the body. If there are sensitive skin issues such as eczema, Psoriasis or Rosacea then this detergent is a must.

Lastly, a new born baby's skin is very delicate and precious. Chemicals on a new born baby's skin can be extremely toxic. KBK Organics laundry detergent is a must for infant apparel.

KBK Organics' laundry detergent is an all-in-one and can be utilized as an all-purpose cleaner. It has a built-in fabric softener and dryer sheet affect built into one product. The consumer will no longer have to buy additional products in order to soften fabrics or avoid static cling. Below are additional uses for the all-purpose laundry detergent:

Deodorize carpets

Clean toilets & bathtubs

Sprinkle in cat litterbox

Make a whip for tough stains.

KBK Organics also offers 1 load sample/travel packets in order for consumers to try the product before they buy the full packaged product (150 loads, H.E & 75 loads regular washing machine). These sample/travel size packets are also very popular with Airbnb managers, travelers, and laundromat vending machines.

Purchase one (1) sample/travel packet, for $2.53 & receive three (3) more sample/travel packets for FREE while supplies last. Receive all four scents for the price of one.

Coupon Code: FREE

